×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Table Tennis sensation G Sathiyan becomes first Indian to break into top 25 of ITTF Rankings

Press Release
NEWS
Feature
29 Apr 2019, 22:11 IST

Sathiyan
Sathiyan

Continuing with his rapid rise in the world of Table Tennis, India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran breached the top 25 of the latest International Table Tennis Federation Rankings on Monday, becoming the first Indian to do so in the process. The Chennai born Sathiyan was earlier ranked 28th and moved four places up to occupy the 24th position in the recent rankings. He is the only Indian in the top 25 of the recently released rankings. The only other Indian beside him in the top 50 is Sharath Kamal Achanta, occupying the 46th place in the list.


Expressing his delight on getting to his career-best ranking, the 26-year-old said. “I am extremely glad and satisfied to have achieved this. It’s been years of hard work and it makes me happy to see it pay off. The entire focus, however, is to strive harder and keep bringing laurels for the country on the global stage.”


Sathiyan’s ascension through the ranks has been a rapid one and in less than 18 months, the Arjuna Awardee of year 2018 has worked his way from being outside top 100 in the ITTF rankings to become the first Indian to make it to top 25 in the rankings. Earlier this year, the paddler had expressed his desire of finishing in top 15 of ITTF rankings before the end of 2019.


Sathiyan booked a berth at the World Cup after finishing sixth in the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup held in Yokohama last month where he enjoyed success against World No. 14 Chun Ting Wong of Hong Kong. The left-hander will have a good chance of improving his ranking in the coming months as he will be seen in action in seven Pro Tours, Ultimate Table Tennis League and the Commonwealth Championships before the World Cup, which will be held in Chengdu, China from October 18 to 20.

Tags:
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Press Release
Advertisement
Table Tennis Rankings: Manika Batra creates history; Sathiyan Gnanasekaran becomes highest-ranked Indian ever
RELATED STORY
India’s top ranked Table Tennis player, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran signs up a representation deal with Baseline Ventures
RELATED STORY
Sharath, Sathiyan retain career-high positions in ITT rankings
RELATED STORY
World Table Tennis Championships 2019: Indian players set to make a mark
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Indian Table Tennis squad opens up on Mental Fitness
RELATED STORY
Sharath Kamal eyeing a historic 9th national title
RELATED STORY
Top ten Olympics table tennis players of all time
RELATED STORY
4 Year Old Table Tennis Wizard
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 'Winning a medal in Jakarta will be special,' says Indian Table Tennis player Madhurika Patkar
RELATED STORY
"The government has played a very big role in the uplifting of the sport" says Indian table tennis player Harmeet Desai
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us