Tokyo 2020 Olympics Table Tennis Qualifiers, Round of 16: Indian team schedule, where to watch, live streaming details and more

All hopes will be pinned on Sharath Kamal (L) and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Representative image, PC: Twitter)

In a bid to land a spot each at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian men's and women's table tennis teams will look to overcome stiff challenges from Slovenia and Romania in their respective Round of 16 encounters at the ongoing 2020 ITTF World Team Qualification in Gondomar, Portugal.

A win from their respective clashes will see both the contingents entering the quarterfinals of the tournament and in the process, earn themselves a spot in the upcoming Olympic event slated to take place from 24th July - 9th August in Tokyo, Japan.

The Indian men's team, led by Sharath Kamal put in an impressive performance in their tournament opener to register a 3-0 win against Luxembourg while the women's team were made to toil hard en-route to their 3-2 win against Sweden.

While the Indian men's team, ranked 9th in the Olympic rankings come into their match against Slovenia as favourites, the women's team certainly face an arduous task of overcoming a mighty challenge from the Romanian team which decimated Italy 3-0.

Yet, with hopes hinged on the duo of Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, the Indian paddlers can be expected to pick up a win and strengthen India's medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Here are all the details of the action that is set to feature the Indian paddlers in Portugal today.

Here is all the other information you need to know about the 2020 ITTF World Team Qualification Tournament -

Schedule

Men's team: India vs Slovenia - 24th January 2020 at 13:00 (10:30 PM IST)

Women's team: India vs Romania - 24th January 2020 at 10:00 (3:30 PM IST)

Where to Watch?

Live streaming of all the matches of 2020 ITTF World Team Qualification Tournament will be available on itTV and their YouTube Channel.