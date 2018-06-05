Ultimate Table Tennis 2018: Defending champions Falcons TTC to take on Maharashtra United in season opener

The tournament gets underway in Pune from June 14.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

India’s 2018 Commonwealth Games heroes and top paddlers from around the world will be showcasing their skills in the second edition of CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Powered By Kellogg's that gets underway in Pune from June 14.

CEAT UTT Powered by Kellogg’s, an initiative by 11Sports with the support of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), will see the Indian stars – Manika Batra, Mouma Das, Madhurika Patkar Sharath Kamal, Anthony Amalraj, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Pooja Sahasrabudhe and Sutirtha Mukherjee – under the spotlight after their historic achievement in the Gold Coast Games in April, where they bagged a record eight medals (three gold, two silver and three bronze).

Frenchman Simon Gauzy (World No. 12) and Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem (World No. 13) are among the top-ranked foreign players in the glitzy league featuring six teams – Empowerji Challengers, Dabang Smashers T.T.C, Falcons TTC, Maharashtra United, RP-SG Mavericks and Warriors T.T.C.

Players from 19 different nationalities will be competing in the league and amongst them are 24 Olympians, 19 National champions and 17 No. 1 ranked players of their respective countries.

A hefty prize of Rs.3 crore is up for grabs as the teams battle for top honours over 18 days of intense competition.

During the league phase spread over 15 days, each team will play the other once with six ties each in Pune and Delhi. Kolkata will play host to three league ties besides the semifinals and the grand finale on July 1.

Here is the full fixture

Maharashtra United, whose roster boasts the likes of Anthony Amalraj along with Swede Kristian Karlsson (World No. 18) and Romanian Elizabeta Samara (World No. 19), face a stiff challenge first up as they line up against defending champions Falcons TTC who are spearheaded by Sanil Shetty and another top Swede in Matilda Ekholm (World No. 30) on the inaugural day at the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

High-voltage action is on the cards on the second day when Empowerji Challengers, who possess top-ranked players in Gauzy, Manav Thakkar (World Junior No. 2) and Hong Kong’s Lee Ho Ching (World No. 20), clash with an equally quality side RP-SG Mavericks, who have World No. 20 Mattias Karlsson (Sweden), Doo Hoi Kem and Mouma Das in their ranks.

CWG double gold medallist Manika Batra will step up to the table on the third day when her team Dabang Smashers T.T.C., that includes Sakura Mori (World No 28) and G Sathiyan, lines up against Warriors T.T.C. (formerly Yoddhas) comprising Sharath Kamal, World No. 15 Chuang Chih-Yuan (Chinese Taipei), World No. 22 Aruna Quadri (Nigeria) and World No. 18 Sofia Polcanova (Austria).

The teams will be aiming for an early lead as they play their second ties in the next three days of action before heading to the Capital.

Delhi fans get an opportunity to root for their homegrown star Manika as Dabang Smashers will lock horns with RP-SG Mavericks in the first tie at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex. The next five days are expected to throw up some exciting fare as teams will be looking to log maximum points.

The proceedings at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium begin with the Empowerji Challengers facing Dabang Smashers TTC. The penultimate day of the League will see Maharashtra United taking on Warriors T.T.C while RP-SG Mavericks meet Falcons TTC on June 28.

After the league stage, the first and fourth-placed teams will play the first semifinal on June 29 while the second and third-placed teams play the second semifinal the next day. The final will be on July 1.

The winners will be richer by Rs.1 crore while the runners-up will bag Rs. 75 lakh. Both losing semifinalists will get Rs.50 lakh each.

All matches will commence at 7 PM IST and will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 HD and SD, Hotstar and Jio TV.