Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: 3 reasons why Bengaluru Smashers can win the tournament

The Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 kicked off on July 13 at Balewadi in Pune, featuring six teams battling it out for glory. Among the top contenders, Bengaluru Smashers are set to commence their campaign in the second tie against U Mumba TT on Friday, July 14, 2023.

On that note, let's delve into three key factors that make Bengaluru Smashers strong contenders for the title.

#1 Manika Batra leading Bengaluru’s charge towards victory

First and foremost, the Bengaluru Smashers boast the leadership and prowess of India's star female paddler, Manika Batra. She has been retained from her former franchise, U Mumba TT and brings immense talent and experience to the team.

As the No.1 Women's singles player from India, Batra's presence is a significant advantage for the Bengaluru Smashers. Ranked 36th in the world, Batra has showcased her potential for greatness, including a pre-quarterfinal finish in Ljubljana.

Moreover, her partnership with Archana Girish Kamath has reached an unprecedented milestone, achieving a pair ranking of World no. 4, the highest-ever achieved by an Indian table tennis player in all categories. With Batra's expertise, leadership, and determination, Bengaluru Smashers possess a formidable force to reckon with in the tournament.

#2 Stellar team combination for Championship

In addition to Manika Batra, the Bengaluru Smashers boast a talented roster of players who contribute to the team's overall strength and depth. Sanil Shetty, a notable name in Indian table tennis, has already proven his mettle on the international stage.

Shetty secured a bronze medal in Men's doubles and a gold medal in men's team at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. His experience and success not only bring added confidence to the team but also provide invaluable insights and strategic prowess in crucial matches.

Alongside Shetty, the team features promising talents like Poymantee Baisya and Jeet Chandra, who are eager to make an impact in the tournament. With a combination of experienced players and young talents, Bengaluru Smashers possess a balanced and formidable lineup.

#3 International Stars ready to dominate

Furthermore, Bengaluru Smashers have strengthened their squad with the inclusion of international stars who bring a wealth of skill and tactical brilliance. Natalia Bajor, a three-time national singles title winner and two-time doubles title winner for Poland, adds a valuable international perspective to the team.

Bajor's versatility, exceptional technique, and strategic gameplay make her a force to be reckoned with on the table.

Another key addition is Kirill Gerassimenko, who has proven his mettle on the international stage with notable victories. Gerassimenko emerged as the winner of the 2020 ITTF Challenge Spanish Open Men's Singles and the 2017 ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open Men's Singles Under 21.

His ability to adapt to different playing styles and deliver impactful performances under pressure adds depth and firepower to the Bengaluru Smashers' roster.