Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: 3 reasons why Chennai Lions can win the tournament

The highly anticipated Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 has started from July 13-30, 2023, at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mahalunge-Balewadi, Pune. Among the six competing teams, the defending champions, Chennai Lions, started off their opening match against Puneri Paltan with a win.

This article will explore three compelling reasons why the Chennai Lions have what it takes to clinch the title again.

#1 Formidable contenders ready to dominate

The Chennai Lions boast a powerhouse lineup of seasoned players whose exceptional skills and wealth of experience make them a force to be reckoned with. Leading the charge is none other than Achanta Sharath Kamal, a revered Indian paddler ranked 54th in the world and a four-time Olympian.

Sharath Kamal's strategic gameplay, combined with his remarkable talent, has consistently dazzled fans and opponents alike. Joining Sharath Kamal's prowess is Benedikt Duda, hailing from Germany, who has emerged as a dominant force in the sport.

Duda, a two-time European champion, possesses a tactical acumen that has proven instrumental in securing victories for his team. Together, Sharath Kamal and Duda form an indomitable duo, poised to leave their mark on the tournament.

Adding further depth to the talent pool is Sutirtha Mukherjee, a 27-year-old Indian Olympian who brings her exceptional skills and experience to the Chennai Lions. With an impressive track record of three gold medals in the South Asian Games 2019 and a doubles title at the WTT Contender, Mukherjee is a key asset to the team's competitive edge.

Her ability to perform under pressure has consistently elevated the Lions' game, making her an invaluable player in their pursuit of glory.

#2 To repeat history as defending champions

The Chennai Lions' triumph in the third season of Ultimate Table Tennis in 2019 positions them as formidable contenders for this year's championship. Drawing inspiration from the successful legacy of the Chennai Super Kings in cricket, the Lions aim to emulate their winning mentality and defend their title with zeal and determination.

The team's ability to remain composed and deliver stellar performances in crucial moments is proof of their championship-winning mindset. With a proven track record, the Chennai Lions enter the tournament as a team that knows how to seize victory from the jaws of defeat.

#3 Inclusion of promising talent into the squad

Amongst the stellar lineup of the Chennai Lions, a shining prospect emerges in the form of Payas Jain. At just 19, Jain has already established himself as a rising star in the table tennis world. He is the only Indian paddler to win three medals in the Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championship.

Jain's notable feat of clinching a gold medal in the mixed doubles category demonstrates his exceptional skill and composure on the grand stage. With his inclusion in the Chennai Lions squad, fresh air and a dynamic presence are injected into the team.

Jain's remarkable potential and promising performances during his debut season with the Lions make him an exciting player to watch out for.