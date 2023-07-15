Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: 3 reasons why Goa Challengers can win the tournament

The much-anticipated Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 commenced on July 13 at Pune, featuring six teams competing against each other in a thrilling battle for table tennis supremacy. Goa Challengers enter the tournament as formidable contenders, who achieved a respectable fourth place in the previous UTT season in 2019.

With their eyes set on leaving a lasting impact, this article explores three compelling factors that position Goa Challengers as strong contenders for the championship.

#1 Elena Timina taking charge as the Head Coach

Elena Timina's selection as head coach of the Goa Challengers is a significant boost for the squad. Timina brings a surprising depth of knowledge and skill to the table, having been a member of Russia's World Cup-winning team in 1994.

Her prior coaching experience with the Netherlands women's team, where she guided them to two gold medals and one silver medal in the 2015 European Games, demonstrates her exceptional leadership abilities.

Timina's vital coaching methods, aided by the respected Indian coach Parag Agarwal, are ready to reform the Goa Challengers and lead them to tremendous victory. Her presence not only brings a touch of foreign brilliance but also instills in the team a winning mindset. The Goa Challengers are destined for greatness with Timina on the coaching team as they blend their unique talents with the collective expertise of their exceptional coaching staff.

#2 Seasoned squad holds the key to success

Goa Challengers possess a roster of experienced players who have consistently displayed their skill and determination on the table. Harmeet Desai, representing Goa, has an impressive track record, including winning gold in Men's doubles at WTT Contender Tunis 2021 and clinching multiple gold medals at the Commonwealth TT Championships in 2019.

His recent triumph at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in the Men's Team category further solidifies his stature as a top performer.

Reeth Tennison, the first Indian woman to win a Pro Tour singles title, brings a winning mentality to the team. Her notable victories and consistent performances make her a formidable asset. With these experienced players leading the charge, Goa Challengers possess the firepower to outmatch their opponents.

#3 World-class players to steer towards victory

Goa Challengers have strengthened their squad with top-quality international players who bring a blend of skill and experience to the team. Suthasini Sawettabut, the 29-year-old Southeast Asian Championships Women's Singles and Doubles champion, has showcased her remarkable talent on the international stage. Her gold medal-winning performances in doubles and teams at the South East Asian Games in 2022 highlight her ability to excel under pressure.

Alvaro Robles, a proven talent, adds further depth to the team. With his silver medal win in Men's doubles at the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships and consistent performances in various championships, Robles brings a wealth of experience and skill.

With these top-quality international players in their ranks, Goa Challengers possess a formidable lineup capable of challenging any opponent.