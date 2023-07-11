Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: 5 Indian paddlers to watch out for at the tournament 

The 2023 season of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is scheduled to take place from July 13 to 30 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune. It is a franchise-based championship, promoted by Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj.

The league has given rise to quite a few talents over the last three seasons. Plenty of stars, both experienced and rising, will take part in the upcoming UTT.

Here is the list of players to keep an eye on in the 2023 edition of the UTT:

#1 Sharath Kamal Achanta (WR 61, Chennai Lions)

Achanta Sharath Kamal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Achanta Sharath Kamal is set to ply his trade for the Chennai Lions in the upcoming edition of the UTT. Given his class, the Lions retained him for the fourth season. The veteran is known for his immense mental strength and right-handed shake-hand grip.

In the previous edition of the UTT, he helped the Lions secure the title by beating Dabang Delhi in the final. The 40-year-old veteran has represented India in four Olympic Games thus far and also won gold and silver medals in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

#2 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (WR 85, Dabang Delhi)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran at the Table Tennis Asian Cup

Back in 2019, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran etched his name in the history books after becoming the first Indian to break into the top 25. Since then, he has not looked back. Gnanasekaran, currently ranked No. 85, is set to represent Dabang Delhi in the upcoming edition of the UTT.

In the first season of the UTT, he handed the-then World No. 8 Wong Chun from China a shock defeat. Last year, he took Dabang Delhi to the final where they lost to the Chennai Lions. He was retained by the franchise after how he has performed over the years.

#3 Manika Batra (WR 35, Bengaluru Smashers)

Manika Batra at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023

Manika Batra played for Dabang Delhi last season but was not retained by the franchise. She is now set to represent the Bengaluru Smashers in the upcoming UTT. Back in the 2018 Asian Games, she became the first Indian woman to win bronze with Achanta Sharath Kamal as her partner.

In the same year, Batra won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games. Last year, she became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Cup medal. Batra also represented India in the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

#4 Manav Thakkar (WR 101, U Mumba)

Manav Thakkar has also taken part in three editions of the UTT and was retained by U Mumbai for the upcoming edition. He is a rising star, who is currently looking to break into the top 100. At the U18 and U21 levels, he held the No. 1 ranking.

The 23-year-old won the bronze medal in men's doubles and men's team at the 2021 Asian Championship. He will look for an impressive showing in the UTT.

#5 Sreeja Akula (WR 87, Dabang Delhi)

Sreeja Akula at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Sreeja Akula has played only one season of the UTT but was surprisingly Dabang Delhi’s first pick. Back in 2022, she won the gold medal in the mixed doubles category while partnering Achanta Sharath Kamal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Last year, she also became the first woman from Telangana to win the national title. Sreeja also won the gold medal in the women’s doubles and team events at the South Asian Games back in 2019.

