Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Chennai Lions preview, schedule and squads

The fourth season of Ultimate Table Tennis is set to kick off on Thursday, July 13, at Pune's Balewadi Stadium. All eyes will be on the defending champions, the Chennai Lions, as they take to the table, determined to hold onto their hard-earned title.

In the season opener, the Lions will lock horns with the Puneri Paltan in a bid to start their title defense on a high note.

Under the skilled leadership of Sharath Kamal, the Chennai Lions have proven themselves to be a formidable force. They boast a formidable squad this season with a mix of talent and experience.

Having emerged as the champions in the last edition of Ultimate Table Tennis, the Chennai Lions enter the tournament with a sense of confidence and purpose. With their strong team dynamics and unwavering spirit, the Lions are poised to once again lift the trophy and defend their title.

They had great support from the crowd last season, which was one of the reasons for their victory. The Lions will be once again hoping for fans to roar for them and stand behind the players.

We can expect an exhilarating display of talent and intense matches as the Chennai Lions fight to maintain their reign as the ultimate champions of Ultimate Table Tennis. They will be eager to perform well and leave a lasting impression on both opponents and fans alike.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Chennai Lions Squad

Indian Players: Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain, Prapti Sen

Overseas Players: Yangzi Liu (Australia), Benedikt Duda (Germany)

Coaches: Somnath Ghosh, Jorg Bitzigeio

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Chennai Lions Schedule

July 13, Thursday

Puneri Paltan vs Chennai Lions, 7.30 pm IST

July 16, Sunday

Chennai Lions vs U Mumba, 7.30 pm IST

July 20, Thursday

Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers, 7.30 pm IST

July 22, Saturday

Goa Challengers vs Chennai Lions, 7.30 pm IST

July 26, Wednesday

Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi, 7.30 pm IST

