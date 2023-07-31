Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Complete list of tournament award winners

The fourth edition of the highly anticipated Ultimate Table Tennis League (UTT) captivated the fans, displaying top-tier players from all around the world. Among the many skills on show, a few players’ outstanding efforts stood out and earned the following awards in their respective categories.

MVP of the League Female: Yangzi Liu

Throughout the entire tournament, Yangzi Liu proved to be an unstoppable force. She didn't lose even one tie, making her an invaluable asset to the Chennai Lions. Yangzi Liu's campaign was nothing short of amazing. She won a thrilling match against Archana Kamath with scores of 2-1 (11-5, 11-10, 10-11).

Yangzi continued her outstanding form by defeating Diya Chitale in a hard-fought match 2-1 (6-11, 11-8, 3-11). Her consistency was evident in close matches against Natalia Bajor and Reeth Rishya, both of whom she defeated with 2-1 scores.

Undeterred by difficult competition, Liu extended her winning streak by defeating Sreeja Akula 2-1 (8-11, 11-8, 8-11). Her outstanding form carried her to the Semi-Finals, where she defeated Hana Matelova with scores of 2-1 (3-11, 11-8, 11-7).

Yangzi faced a strong opponent in Suthasini Sawettabut in the Final versus Goa Challengers, but she exhibited her outstanding talents to secure a 2-1 (11-7, 6-11, 5-11) triumph. Yangzi Liu's remarkable achievements throughout the competition deservedly earned her the MVP Of the League Female.

MVP Of the League Male: Benedikt Duda

Benedikt Duda of the Chennai Lions demonstrated his talent by winning the prestigious MVP of the League Male title. Benedikt ranked World No.32, was a force to be reckoned with on the table. He defeated Manush Shah with scores of 2-1 (11-9, 11-7, 7-11) in his first match against Puneri Paltan TT.

In another gripping match, Benedikt faced Alvaro Robles of Goa Challengers, continuing his overwhelming performance. Despite a valiant effort from his opponent, Benedikt prevailed with scores of 2-1 (11-5, 8-11, 11-7). His remarkable play continued in the Semi-Finals against Puneri Paltan TT, where he defeated Omar Assar 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-6), paving the way for Chennai Lions to reach the Finals.

SuperServer of the League: Yangzi Liu

Yangzi Liu's remarkable efforts in the UTT 2023 gained her another major prize, the IndianOil SuperServer of the League award, in addition to the MVP of the League Female award. This award is given to the player who scores the most points by delivering fast and forceful serves that opponents find difficult to return.

This incredible achievement underlines her dominance and impact in the Women's Singles category, establishing a new standard for greatness in the sport.

Shot of the League: Archana Kamath

The Ultimate Table Tennis 2023's highlight was Archana Kamath's incredible stroke during the Women's Singles match against Natalia Bajor of Bengaluru Smashers. Her amazing skill and precision in performing this shot earned her the renowned DafaNews Shot of the League title, which honors the tournament's most impressive shots.

Archana displayed tactical genius and quick reactions in the intense contest against Natalia Bajor. She delivered an unexpected and brilliant stroke on the short side of the table at a vital point in the game. The shot was done with such elegance and reflex that it stunned her opponent and rendered her unable to respond properly.