Dabang Delhi are all geared up to begin their campaign in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. They will face the Goa Challengers in their opening match on July 15 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Dabang Delhi have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). They have shown remarkable consistency by reaching the knockout stages in every season.

Last year, they finished as the runners-up, falling just short of the title. They have previously tasted victory in the second UTT season and made it to the semifinals in the inaugural season, which highlights their impressive track record in the competition.

The star attraction for the Delhi franchise is Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, a highly accomplished player. His skill and experience make him a formidable asset to the team. Alongside him, the team has the experienced duo of Sreeja Akula and Ayhika Mukherjee, who have participated in numerous prestigious tournaments across the world. Their expertise and composure under pressure will be invaluable for Dabang Delhi.

Additionally, the team also employs the services of talented young player Anirban Ghosh, who brings enthusiasm and energy to the table. The international flavor is provided by Barbora Balazova and Jon Persson, who bring their global experience and strategic expertise to enhance the team's strengths.

With their impressive track record and a strong lineup, Dabang Delhi enters the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 season with hopes of clinching the title. The team's rich experience in reaching the knockout stages consistently has instilled a sense of determination and resilience.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Dabang Delhi Squad

Indian Players: Sathiyan G, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Anirban Ghosh

Overseas Players: Jon Persson (Sweden), Barbora Balazova (Slovakia)

Coaches: Slobodan Grujic, A Muralidhara Rao

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Dabang Delhi Schedule

July 15, Saturday

Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers, 7:30 PM IST

July 18, Tuesday

Bengaluru Smashers vs Dabang Delhi, 7:30 PM IST

July 21, Friday

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, 7:30 PM IST

July 24, Monday

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba, 7:30 PM IST

July 26, Wednesday

Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi, 7:30 PM IST