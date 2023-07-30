Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Final: Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers preview, prediction, head-to-head & live streaming details

The Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 reaches its pinnacle as the Chennai Lions and the Goa Challengers clash in the highly anticipated final at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

The Chennai Lions have proven themselves as formidable contenders by reaching the finals for the second consecutive season. With a well-balanced team and a mix of seasoned and talented players, they possess a strong competitive edge. Their recent victory against Puneri Paltan in the semifinals showcases their determination and resilience.

The presence of the seasoned player Sharath Kamal adds depth and experience to their roster, making them a formidable force. Having experienced a finals campaign last season, Chennai Lions' players are likely to draw on that experience, which could prove to be of significant value in the pressure-filled final.

On the other hand, the Goa Challengers are the first team to reach this season's finals. Their journey to the finals has been marked by defeating strong teams, including the Mighty Delhi, displaying their ability to cause upsets and take on top-notch opponents. The Challengers have proven their knack for outperforming expectations and being a relentless force in the tournament.

Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers Match Details

Match: Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers, Finals

Date and Time: July 30, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers Head-to-Head

Both teams have faced each other thrice with Chennai winning all the matches comfortably.

Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers Squads

Chennai Lions: Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain, Prapti Sen, Yangzi Liu (Australia) and Benedikt Duda (Germany)

Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, T Reeth Rishya, Kwittwika Sinha Roy, Anthony Amalraj, Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand) and Alvaro Robles (Spain)

Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers Match Prediction

Both teams are on a high and will be looking to play their best. It will be difficult to choose one winner among the two as both are in good form. Goa may emerge victorious with their skill to hold their nerve during crucial and important matches.

Prediction: Goa Challengers to win the match.

Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers TV & Live Streaming Details

The Final between Chennai Lions and Goa Challengers on Sunday (July 30) will be broadcasted on Sports 18 channels and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 pm.