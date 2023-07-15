Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Goa Challengers preview, schedule, and squads

The Goa Challengers are all set to embark on their Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 campaign, starting with a match against Dabang Delhi. Their opening game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 15, at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. As they prepare to face Dabang Delhi, the Goa Challengers will aim to make a winning start to their campaign.

Having debuted in the previous season, the Goa Challengers had a commendable run, making a strong impression. They managed to reach the semi-finals, showcasing their potential and ability to compete at the highest level. Building upon their previous success, the team has set their sights on clinching the championship title this time around.

The Goa Challengers have made strategic foreign signings to bolster their squad. Alvaro Robles and Suthasini Sawettabut, two renowned international players, will be key assets for the team. Their skills and experience will greatly contribute to the team's performance and strategy.

Alongside the foreign signings, the Goa Challengers boast a talented lineup of Indian players. Harmeet Desai, Anthony Amalraj, T Reeth Rishya, and Krittwika Sinha Roy bring their wealth of experience and talent to the table. Their contributions will be vital in shaping the team's fortunes throughout the tournament.

With a blend of international expertise and Indian talent, the Goa Challengers will be eager to make a strong statement in Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. Their focus will be on capitalizing on the momentum from their previous season's performance and striving for the ultimate prize.

The team's collective determination and skill, combined with the support of their fans, position them as formidable contenders in the tournament.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Goa Challengers Squad

Indian Players: Harmeet Desai, T Reeth Rishya, Kwittwika Sinha Roy, Anthony Amalraj

Overseas Players: Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Alvaro Robles (Spain)

Coaches: Elena Timina, Parag Agrawal

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Goa Challengers Schedule

July 15, Saturday

Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers, 7:30 pm IST

July 17, Monday

Puneri Paltan vs Goa Challengers, 7:30 pm IST

July 19, Wednesday

Goa Challengers vs U Mumba, 7:30 pm IST

July 22, Saturday

Goa Challengers vs Chennai Lions, 7:30 pm IST

July 25, Tuesday

Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers, 7:30 pm IST