Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Harmeet Desai blanks Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to hand Goa Challengers a victory over Dabang Delhi TTC

Goa Challengers dominated the proceedings against Dabang Delhi TTC as they won 10-5 in their opening match of the season on Saturday. Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi TTC were the final two teams to kick off their season. Now, all six teams have played at least one tie.

Jon Persson and Alvaro Robles locked horns in the first match on Saturday. Jon Perrson began well but made a couple of unforced errors in the middle to lose Game One by 9-11. Jon Perrson came back to win the second Game by 11-8. However, Alvaro Robles proved too good for Perrson as he clinched the final Game by 11-4.

India's Sreeja Akula faced Reeth Tennison in the second match of the day. The first game was an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Reeth Tennison took the initial lead and capitalized on it to go to 7-5. The Indian paddler won multiple points on the trot to win the game 11-7.

Reeth Tennison dominated the second game as Sreeja Akula managed only six points. Akula also made a few unforced errors which helped Tennison level the match. The third Game witnessed an excellent comeback by Akula.

Initially, Reeth Tennison led the game at 6-3. Then Akula won multiple points on the trot to make it 7-7. In the end, Akula won two points in a row to win the game 11-9. The tie score became 3-3 after the second match.

The mixed doubles match between Sathiyan/Barbora and Harmeet/Suthasini began with a one-sided game in the favour of Goa Challengers. Harmeet/Suthasini won the game 11-2.

A few unforced errors from Sathiyan gave game two to Goa Challengers. They won it by 11-6. The Dabang Delhi pair finally managed a perfect game in the end. They won game three with 11-4. After the end of Match Three, Goa Challengers led 5-4.

In the fourth match, Harmeet Desai dominated the ace paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. Harmeet Desai took the early lead in the first game. Gnanasekaran pushed himself to come back into the game, but it was too late as Desai grabbed it 11-8.

Desai dominated game two. A few unforced errors from Gnanasekaran gifted it to his opponent. The Dabang Delhi paddler tried everything in the final game and took it to the Golden point.

During the Golden Point, Gnanasekaran missed his backhand and lost 10-11. After winning three games on the trot, Goa Challengers moved to an 8-4 lead.

Barbora Balazova and Suthasini Sawettabut met in the final Match on Saturday. Suthasini took the initial lead and managed to win the first game 11-7. Barbora then attacked right from the start of game two.

She moved to a 9-3 lead quickly, but Suthasini produced a massive comeback. From 3-9 down, she won eight points in a row to claim the second game 11-9. Barbora Balazova ended the match on a positive note by winning the final game 11-8. However, it was not enough to stop Goa Challengers, who won the tie convincingly by 10-5.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers Result

Goa Challengers 10-5 Dabang Delhi TTC

Men's Singles

Alvaro Robles 2-1 Jon Perrson

Scores: 11-9, 8-11, 11-4

Women's Singles

Reeth Tennison 1-2 Sreeja Akula

Scores: 7-11, 11-6, 9-11

Mixed Doubles

Harmeet/Suthasini 2-1 Sathiyan/Barbora

Scores: 11-2, 11,6, 4-11

Men's Singles

Harmeet Desai 3-0 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Scores: 11-8, 11-5, 11-10

Women's Singles

Suthasini Sawettabut 2-1 Barbora Balazova

Scores: 11-7, 11-9, 8-11