Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Match 10: Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers preview, prediction, head to head & live streaming details

The Chennai Lions will be up against the Goa Challengers in the 10th match of the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023.

The Lions have had a decent start to the season. While they have faced two defeats in their three games, they have managed to accumulate an impressive total of 24 points.

Their performances have been commendable as they strive to make the most of every opportunity on the table. Now, the Lions will be determined to secure a big win and reinforce their position in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 standings.

On the other hand, the Challengers have been the standout team of the season so far, occupying the top spot on the table. With an outstanding performance, they have accumulated 26 points in three games, winning two of their encounters.

The Challengers have demonstrated excellent form and are determined to carry forward their winning momentum. As they face the defending champions, they will be eager to continue their impressive run and further assert their dominance in the league.

Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers Match Details

Match: Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers, Match 10, IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023.

Date and Time: July 22, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune.

Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers Head-to-Head

Both teams met twice last season and the Chennai Lions came out on top in both matches.

Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers Squads

Chennai Lions: Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain, Prapti Sen, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Benedikt Duda (Germany).

Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, T Reeth Rishya, Kwittwika Sinha Roy, Anthony Amalraj, Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Alvaro Robles (Spain)

Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers Match Prediction

The Goa Challengers might have a slight edge in this match due to their form and consistency. Their ability to seize crucial moments could prove decisive against a difficult opponent.

The Chennai Lions cannot be underestimated, and they will certainly be up for the challenge. However, the Challengers are marginal favorites heading into this clash.

Prediction: Goa Challengers to win this Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 match.

Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers TV & Live Streaming Details

The match between Chennai Lions and Goa Challengers on Saturday (July 22) will be broadcasted on Sports 18 channels and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 pm.