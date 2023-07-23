Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Match 11: Puneri Paltan TT vs Bengaluru Smashers preview, prediction, head to head & live streaming details

The Puneri Paltan TT will take on the Bengaluru Smashers in the 11th match of the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 on Sunday, July 23.

The Puneri Paltan TT have shown promise so far in the competition with two wins out of three games. Despite their winning run, they find themselves in the bottom half of the table. The reason lies in their inability to secure big wins and garner enough points.

With a total of 21 points from three ties, the home team is now eager to capitalize on their opportunities and secure a resounding victory to climb the league rankings.

On the other hand, the Bengaluru Smashers currently occupy the bottom spot in the table. They faced defeat in their opening two games, but bounced back with a thrilling 8-7 victory over the defending champions, Chennai Lions, in their previous tie.

With a total of 18 points from three games, the Smashers are determined to continue their upward trajectory and strive for a much-needed win.

Puneri Paltan TT vs Bengaluru Smashers Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan TT vs Bengaluru Smashers, Match 11

Date and Time: July 23, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Puneri Paltan TT vs Bengaluru Smashers Head-to-Head

It will be the first-ever meeting between both sides.

Puneri Paltan TT vs Bengaluru Smashers Squads

Puneri Paltan TT: Manush Shah, Archana Kamath, Snehit SFR, Anusha Kutumbale, Omar Assar (Egypt), and Hana Matelova (Czech Republic).

Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Sanil Shetty, Poymantee Baisya, Ankur Bhattacharjee, Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan), and Natalia Bajor (Poland).

Puneri Paltan TT vs Bengaluru Smashers Match Prediction

In what promises to be a closely contested encounter, the Puneri Paltan TT hold a slight advantage over the Bengaluru Smashers. They are likely to capitalize on their positive momentum and the support of their enthusiastic crowd to secure a much-needed victory.

However, the Bengaluru Smashers, buoyed by their recent thrilling win against the Chennai Lions, will put up a determined fight. Despite sitting at the bottom of the table, the Smashers will aim to surprise and turn the tide in their favor.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win the match.

Puneri Paltan TT vs Bengaluru Smashers TV & Live Streaming Details

The match between Puneri Paltan TT and Bengaluru Smashers on Saturday (July 23) will be broadcasted on Sports 18 channels and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 pm.