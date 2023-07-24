Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Match 12: Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT preview, prediction, head-to-head & live streaming details

The Dabang Delhi TTC will be up against the U Mumba TT in the 12th match of the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 on Monday, July 24.

The Dabang Delhi TTC have been struggling right from the start of the season. They have managed to win only one out of three matches they have played. They have accumulated 22 points but are at the rock bottom of the table. They will be looking to change their fortunes as soon as possible.

The U Mumba TT, on the other hand, has had quite a better start compared to Delhi. They have won two matches out of the three and have raked up 24 points so far this season. They will be looking to gain valuable points and move ahead in the table. They have enough talent to execute their plans and because of another upset for the Dabang Delhi TTC.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT, Match 12

Date and Time: July 24, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT Head-to-Head

Both teams met twice last season and Dabang Delhi TTC emerged victorious in both matches.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT Squads

Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Anirban Ghosh, Jon Persson (Sweden), and Barbora Balazova (Slovakia)

U Mumba TT: Manav Thakkar, Diya Chitale, Mouma Das, Sudhanshu Grover, Lily Zhang (USA), and Aruna Quadri (Nigeria)

Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT Match Prediction

The U Mumba TT will be the team to look out for during this clash against the Dabang Delhi. Though they are second last in the points table, they have the opportunity to come up in the table with a strong performance tomorrow. They will be banking on their experience and their squad strength to overcome the struggling Dabang Delhi.

Prediction: U Mumba TT to win the match.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT TV & Live Streaming Details

The match between the Dabang Delhi TTC and the U Mumba TT on Monday, July 24, will be broadcasted on Sports 18 channels and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 pm.