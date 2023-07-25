Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Match 13: Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers preview, prediction, head-to-head & live streaming details

The Bengaluru Smashers will square off against the Goa Challengers in the 13th match of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 on Tuesday, July 25.

Both teams will be looking to seal their playoff position with a win on Tuesday. The Bengaluru Smashers are high on confidence after winning their last two games. They will look to encash on their momentum and make a hat trick of wins.

The Smashers have played four games so far and have won twice. They are still last in the table with 26 points. They will have to win with a good margin to improve their points tally.

The Goa Challengers are also in a similar situation. They have 30 points under their belt with two wins from four games and are placed third place in the table. The Challengers will have to ensure that they win so that they will be able to qualify for the semifinals. With all the other teams in a similar position, they can't afford to loosen their guard at any stage of their game.

Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers, Match 13

Date and Time: July 25, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers Head-to-Head

Both teams are facing each other for the first time.

Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers Squads

Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Sanil Shetty, Poymantee Baisya, Ankur Bhattacharjee, Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan), and Natalia Bajor (Poland).

Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, T Reeth Rishya, Kwittwika Sinha Roy, Anthony Amalraj, Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), and Alvaro Robles (Spain).

Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers Match Prediction

The Bengaluru Smashers will be on a high after two consecutive wins and will be looking to maintain their good form in their next match too. They will be looking to cement their playoff position.

The Goa Challengers have a good team but they will be morally down after losing badly in their previous game. Hence, Bengaluru might come on top and continue their winning streak.

Prediction: Bengaluru Smashers to win the match.

Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers TV & Live Streaming Details

The match between Bengaluru Smashers and Goa Challengers on Tuesday (July 25) will be broadcasted on Sports 18 channels and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 pm.