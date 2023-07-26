Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Match 15: U Mumba TT vs Puneri Paltan TT preview, prediction, head-to-head & live streaming details

In a crucial clash of the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, U Mumba TT will take on Puneri Paltan TT in Match 15 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. Both teams will be eager to secure a victory and improve their standings.

U Mumba TT made a flying start to the tournament, winning both their opening games. However, they faced setbacks in the subsequent two matches, condemning them to the bottom of the table with 28 points from four ties. This match, hence, holds immense significance for U Mumba TT, as they must secure a win to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the top 4.

Puneri Paltan TT also have two wins from their four ties but have shown promise in glimpses. Despite their positive performances, they find themselves at the second-to-last position on the table. The key factor has been their inability to secure big wins, resulting in a collection of 28 points. The home team is now determined to capitalize on their home advantage and secure a decisive victory to elevate their position on the leaderboard.

U Mumba TT vs Puneri Paltan TT Match Details

Match: U Mumba TT vs Puneri Paltan, Match 15

Date and Time: 27th July, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

U Mumba TT vs Puneri Paltan TT Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other once with Mumbai emerging on the top with the scoreline of 9-6.

U Mumba TT vs Puneri Paltan TT Squads

U Mumba TT: Manav Thakkar, Diya Chitale, Mouma Das, Sudhanshu Grover, Lily Zhang (USA) and Aruna Quadri (Nigeria)

Puneri Paltan TT: Manush Shah, Archana Kamath, Snehit SFR, Anusha Kutumbale, Omar Assar (Egypt) and Hana Matelova (Czech Republic)

U Mumba TT vs Puneri Paltan TT Match Prediction

The clash between the bottom two teams in the table promises to be highly exciting and thrilling and can go either way. However, Pune would have a slight edge over Mumbai on current form.

Prediction: Pune Paltan TT to win the match.

U Mumba TT vs Puneri Paltan TT TV & Live Streaming Details

The match between U Mumba TT and Puneri Paltan on Thursday (July 27) will be broadcast on Sports 18 channels and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 pm.