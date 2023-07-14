Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Match 2: U Mumba TT vs Bengaluru Smashers preview, prediction, head to head & live streaming details

U Mumba TT will take on Bengaluru Smashers in the second match of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. The match will be played at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

U Mumba TT enters the match with a strong track record. Having finished first in the points table in the previous season, they showcased their prowess but were unfortunate to stumble in the semifinals against Dabang Delhi. Driven by the desire to rectify their previous disappointment, U Mumba are determined to showcase their dominance once again. Led by the skilled Aruna Quadri, U Mumba possesses a formidable lineup.

On the other hand, the Bengaluru Smashers, fueled by the enthusiasm of their debut season, are determined to make a memorable entrance into the league. Led by the star Indian paddler Manika Batra, ranked 35th in the world, they possess a balanced squad. With their eyes set on a victorious start, the Bengaluru Smashers aim to utilize their strengths and capitalize on the support of their fans.

U Mumba TT vs Bengaluru Smashers Match Details

Match: U Mumba TT vs Bengaluru Smashers, Match 2

Date and Time: 14th July, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

U Mumba TT vs Bengaluru Smashers Head-to-Head

This is the first time both the teams are facing each other as this is the inaugural season of Bengaluru Smashers.

U Mumba TT vs Bengaluru Smashers Squads

U Mumba TT: Manav Thakkar, Diya Chitale, Mouma Das, Sudhanshu Grover, Lily Zhang (USA), and Aruna Quadri (Nigeria)

Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Sanil Shetty, Poymantee Baisya, Ankur Bhattacharjee, Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan), and Natalia Bajor (Poland)

U Mumba TT vs Bengaluru Smashers Match Prediction

Considering the past performances and experience of U Mumba, they might have a slight edge over the debutant Bengaluru Smashers in this encounter. However, with the element of surprise and the motivation to make a mark, the Bengaluru Smashers could put up a tough fight, making it an exciting and closely contested match.

Prediction: U Mumba to win the match.

U Mumba TT vs Bengaluru Smashers TV & Live Streaming Details

The face-off between Bengaluru Smashers and U Mumba on Friday (July 14) will be broadcasted on Sports 18 channels and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:00 pm IST.

