Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Match 3: Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers preview, prediction, head to head & live streaming details

Dabang Delhi and the Goa Challengers gear up to face each other in the third match of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. The highly anticipated match will take place on July 15 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune, marking the beginning of an intense rivalry.

Dabang Delhi, known for their consistent performances and past successes, enters the match with a point to prove. Having finished as runners-up in the previous season, they are determined to go one step further and clinch the championship title this time. Led by the dynamic Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, a star attraction in the Delhi franchise, they possess a formidable lineup of players.

On the other side of the table, the Goa Challengers, who debuted last season with an impressive semi-final finish, are eager to make an even greater impact this time. They possess a well-balanced squad, blending foreign signings and Indian stars.

The likes of Alvaro Robles and Suthasini Sawettabut, known for their prowess on the international circuit, will be key players for the Challengers. They now aim to upset Dabang Delhi's aspirations and make a strong statement in the tournament.

Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers, Match 3

Date and Time: 15th July, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers Head-to-Head

Both the teams last met in the previous season where Goa Challengers emerged victorious with a scoreline of 8-7.

Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers Squads

Dabang Delhi: Sathiyan G, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Anirban Ghosh, Jon Persson (Sweden), Barbora Balazova (Slovakia)

Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, T Reeth Rishya, Kwittwika Sinha Roy, Anthony Amalraj, Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Alvaro Robles (Spain)

Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers Match Prediction

With a strong lineup and a hunger for success, Dabang Delhi enters the match as the favorites, relying on their experienced players and international expertise. However, the Goa Challengers, with their determined spirit and a well-rounded team, will put up a fierce fight, aiming to create an upset.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi to win the match.

Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers TV & Live Streaming Details

The match between Dabang Delhi and Goa Challengers on Saturday (July 15) will be broadcasted on Sports 18 channels and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 pm.