Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Match 4: Chennai Lions vs U Mumba preview, prediction, head to head & live streaming details

The Chennai Lions and the U Mumba are set to face each other in the fourth match of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. The game will take place on Sunday, July 16, at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

The Chennai Lions began their campaign on a positive note, showcasing their mettle as the reigning champions. In their opening match against the Puneri Paltan, the Lions displayed exceptional prowess from the very beginning. With an impressive performance, they secured a convincing victory by a margin of 10-5 points, asserting their dominance in the tournament. Their sheer command over the game was evident as they dropped only a single tie throughout the match.

On the other hand, the U Mumba also embarked on their journey with a strong start. Demonstrating their reputation as a formidable force, they delivered a performance that lived up to their high standards.

Engaging in an exhilarating contest against the Bengaluru Smashers, the U Mumba overcame initial setbacks and orchestrated a remarkable comeback. Ultimately, they emerged victorious, triumphing over their opponents by a scoreline of 10-5.

Chennai Lions vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Chennai Lions vs U Mumba, Match 4

Date and Time: July 16, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Chennai Lions vs U Mumba Head-to-Head

Both teams last met in the previous season where the U Mumba emerged victorious with a scoreline of 9-6.

Chennai Lions vs U Mumba Squads

Chennai Lions: Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain, Prapti Sen, Yangzi Liu (Australia), and Benedikt Duda (Germany).

U Mumba: Manav Thakkar, Diya Chitale, Mouma Das, Sudhanshu Grover, Lily Zhang (USA), and Aruna Quadri (Nigeria).

Chennai Lions vs U Mumba Match Prediction

Based on their impressive start to the tournament, defending champions Chennai Lions have showcased their superior form and determination. Their dominant performance in the opening match and the overall consistency displayed by the team make them the frontrunners in this clash against the U Mumba.

While the U Mumba have also displayed great resilience, the Chennai Lions' experience, skill, and hunger to retain their title give them an edge.

Prediction: Chennai Lions to win the match.

Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TV & Live Streaming Details

The match between the Chennai Lions and the U Mumba on Saturday (July 16) will be broadcasted on Sports 18 channels and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 pm.