Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Match 5: Puneri Paltan TT vs Goa Challengers preview, prediction, head to head & live streaming details

Puneri Paltan TT and Goa Challengers will be up against each other in the fifth match of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. The game will take place on July 17 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Puneri Paltan TT, unfortunately, didn't get off to an ideal start in the UTT 2023 season. They suffered a setback in their opening game against the formidable Chennai Lions, losing by a margin of 10-5.

The home team will undoubtedly be disappointed with this result, but they are determined to bounce back with a strong counter-attack.

In contrast, the Goa Challengers had an impressive start to their campaign. They showcased their potential and determination by securing a resounding victory over one of the tournament favorites, Dabang Delhi TTC.

With a convincing scoreline of 10-5, the Challengers demonstrated an all-round display of skill and ability. Now, they are eager to maintain their momentum and overcome the challenge posed by the home team.

As Puneri Paltan TT takes on the Goa Challengers, anticipation runs high. The home team, driven by their initial disappointment, will be determined to turn the tables and claim a victory on their turf. On the other hand, the Challengers will be motivated to build on their successful start and continue their winning streak.

Puneri Paltan TT vs Goa Challengers Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan TT vs Goa Challengers, Match 5

Date and Time: 17th July, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Puneri Paltan TT vs Goa Challengers Head-to-Head

Both the teams last met in the previous season where Goa Challengers emerged victorious with a scoreline of 11-4.

Puneri Paltan TT vs Goa Challengers Squads

Puneri Paltan TT: Manush Shah, Archana Kamath, Snehit SFR, Anusha Kutumbale, Omar Assar (Egypt), Hana Matelova (Czech Republic)

Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, T Reeth Rishya, Kwittwika Sinha Roy, Anthony Amalraj, Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Alvaro Robles (Spain)

Puneri Paltan TT vs Goa Challengers Match Prediction

Goa Challengers come into this match riding high on their impressive victory. With their all-round display and winning momentum, they will be a formidable opponent for Puneri Paltan TT.

Both teams have the ability to emerge victorious, but given their strong start and confidence, the Goa Challengers might have a slight edge. Nevertheless, Puneri Paltan TT will be determined to defy the odds and secure a comeback win on their home ground.

Prediction: Goa Challengers to win the match.

Puneri Paltan TT vs Goa Challengers TV Coverage & Live Streaming Details

The match between Puneri Paltan TT and Goa Challengers on Saturday (July 17) will be broadcast on Sports 18 channels and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 pm.