Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Match 6: Bengaluru Smashers vs Dabang Delhi TTC preview, prediction, head to head & live streaming details

Bengaluru Smashers and Dabang Delhi TTC face off in the sixth match of the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. This highly anticipated encounter will take place at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune, showcasing the skills and determination of both teams.

The Bengaluru Smashers are entering their inaugural season in the UTT, and unfortunately, they didn't have a positive start to their journey. In their opening game against U Mumba TT, they faced a setback, losing with a scoreline of 5-10.

However, the Smashers now have the task of regrouping and making a strong comeback to secure their first win in the tournament. With their spirits undeterred, they will be eager to showcase their true potential on the table.

On the other side, we have an experienced and consistent team, Dabang Delhi TTC. Having established themselves as one of the most formidable teams in UTT's history, the Delhi-based team didn't begin this season on a high note.

In their opening match against the Goa Challengers, they suffered a defeat with a scoreline of 5-10. However, with their rich experience and skillful players, Dabang Delhi TTC possesses the capability to bounce back and climb up the rankings. They will be determined to put the early setback behind them and demonstrate their true strength in the upcoming match.

Bengaluru Smashers vs Dabang Delhi TTC Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Smashers vs Dabang Delhi TTC, Match 6

Date and Time: 17th July, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Bengaluru Smashers vs Dabang Delhi TTC Head-to-Head

It will be the first-ever meeting between both teams.

Bengaluru Smashers vs Dabang Delhi TTC Squads

Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Sanil Shetty, Poymantee Baisya, Ankur Bhattacharjee, Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan), Natalia Bajor (Poland)

Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Anirban Ghosh, Jon Persson (Sweden), Barbora Balazova (Slovakia)

Bengaluru Smashers vs Dabang Delhi TTC Match Prediction

Both teams will be eager to bounce back from their respective opening game losses. Considering their past experience, Dabang Delhi TTC might have a slight advantage in this encounter.

Their seasoned lineup and ability to perform under pressure give them an edge. Nevertheless, the Bengaluru Smashers are not to be underestimated, and if they can regroup effectively, they have the potential to spring a surprise.

Prediction: Bengaluru Smashers to win the match.

Bengaluru Smashers vs Dabang Delhi TTC TV & Live Streaming Details

The match between Bengaluru Smashers and Dabang Delhi TTC on Saturday (July 17) will be broadcasted on Sports 18 channels and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 pm.