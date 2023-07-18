Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Match 7: Goa Challengers vs U Mumba TT preview, prediction, head to head & live streaming details

The Goa Challengers will take on U Mumba TT in the seventh match of the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. The Balewadi Stadium in Pune is all set to host this exciting game on Tuesday, July 18.

The Goa Challengers commenced their Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 season with a bang, securing an impressive 10-5 victory over Dabang Delhi TTC. However, they encountered a minor setback in their previous game against Puneri Paltan TT. In a thrilling contest, they narrowly lost 8-7 despite taking an early lead.

The Challengers hold a total of 17 points in the tournament. They will be eager to return to winning ways and showcase their resilience on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, U Mumba TT have had a flying start to the tournament. They have emerged victorious in both of their games so far, firmly establishing themselves among the favorites.

In their opening match against the Bengaluru Smashers, U Mumba comfortably triumphed 10-5. Building on this momentum, they secured a thrilling 8-7 win over the defending champions, Chennai Lions.

U Mumba TT are currently top of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 table. They will aim to carry forward their winning momentum on Tuesday.

Goa Challengers vs U Mumba TT Match Details

Match: Goa Challengers vs U Mumba TT, Match 7, IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023.

Date and Time: July 18, 2023; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune.

Goa Challengers vs U Mumba TT Head-to-Head

The two teams last met in Season Three of Ultimate Table Tennis and U Mumba TT recorded a 11-4 victory on that occasion.

Goa Challengers vs U Mumba TT Squads

Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, T Reeth Rishya, Kwittwika Sinha Roy, Anthony Amalraj, Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Alvaro Robles (Spain).

U Mumba TT: Manav Thakkar, Diya Chitale, Mouma Das, Sudhanshu Grover, Lily Zhang (USA), Aruna Quadri (Nigeria).

Goa Challengers vs U Mumba TT Match Prediction

U Mumba TT has a slight edge over Goa Challengers coming into this game given their recent form. With back-to-back wins, they have proven their strength and ability to perform under pressure.

The Challengers will put up a fierce fight in the hopes of coming back after losing their last game, but could ultimately fall short on Tuesday.

Prediction: U Mumba TT to win this Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 match.

Goa Challengers vs U Mumba TT TV & Live Streaming Details

The match between Goa Challengers and U Mumba TT on Saturday (July 18) will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 channel and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 pm.