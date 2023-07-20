Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Match 8: Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers preview, prediction, head to head & live streaming details

Chennai Lions will go head-to-head against the Bengaluru Smashers in the eighth match of the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023.

Chennai Lions began their season on a positive note with a convincing 10-5 victory over Puneri Paltan TT in the opening game. However, they faced a minor setback in their previous match, suffering a narrow 8-7 defeat against U Mumba in a closely contested encounter. Overall, the Lions have displayed excellence and will be eager to bounce back and reclaim their winning form.

On the other hand, the Bengaluru Smashers, playing their maiden season, have struggled to find their footing in the competition. They have suffered defeats in both of their matches. In their encounters against U Mumba and Dabang Delhi TTC, the Smashers fought hard, but ultimately fell short, losing 10-5 in both games. Now, they are hungry for their first victory in the tournament.

Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers Match Details

Match: Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers, Match 8

Date and Time: 20th July, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers Head-to-Head

It will be the first-ever meeting between both teams.

Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers Squads

Chennai Lions: Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain, Prapti Sen, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Benedikt Duda (Germany)

Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Sanil Shetty, Poymantee Baisya, Ankur Bhattacharjee, Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan), Natalia Bajor (Poland)

Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers Match Prediction

The defending champions, Chennai Lions, hold the edge in this encounter. Despite a minor setback in their previous match, they have showcased experience and prowess so far in the tournament.

With a well-balanced lineup and strong determination to bounce back, the Lions are likely to emerge victorious in this encounter. However, Bengaluru Smashers will be eager to get their first win of the season and gain momentum for the upcoming games.

Prediction: Chennai Lions to win the match.

Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers TV & Live Streaming Details

The match between Chennai Lions and Bengaluru Smashers on Saturday (July 20) will be broadcasted on Sports 18 channels and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 pm.