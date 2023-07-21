Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Match 9: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT preview, prediction, head to head & live streaming details

Dabang Delhi TTC will be up against Puneri Paltan TT in the ninth match of the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 on Friday, July 21.

Dabang Delhi TTC had a less-than-ideal start to the tournament, suffering a 10-5 defeat in their opening game against Goa Challengers. However, they showcased their resilience and determination by making a strong comeback in the next match. In a convincing performance, they defeated the Bengaluru Smashers with a scoreline of 10-5, amassing a total of 15 points from two games.

They will be eager to build on this momentum and continue their upward trajectory in the league.

On the other side, Puneri Paltan also encountered defeat in their opening game against the defending champions, Chennai Lions, with a score of 10-5. However, they showcased their fighting spirit and determination in the previous game, securing a thrilling 8-7 victory over the Goa Challengers.

With a win under their belt, the Puneri Paltan TT will be motivated to continue their winning form and delight their home crowd.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT, Match 9

Date and Time: July 21, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT Head-to-Head

Both teams met last season where Puneri Paltan TT came out on top with an 8-7 win.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT Squads

Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Anirban Ghosh, Jon Persson (Sweden), and Barbora Balazova (Slovakia).

Puneri Paltan TT: Manush Shah, Archana Kamath, Snehit SFR, Anusha Kutumbale, Omar Assar (Egypt), and Hana Matelova (Czech Republic).

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT Match Prediction

Dabang Delhi TTC have a slight advantage in this highly competitive face-off. Their ability to bounce back from an initial setback and secure a comprehensive win in their last game showcases their resilience and adaptability.

However, the Puneri Paltan TT, driven by the home advantage and their recent triumph, won't be an easy opponent to conquer. The match is poised to be an enthralling affair, where every point will matter.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi TTC to win the match.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT TV & Live Streaming Details

The match between Dabang Delhi TTC and Puneri Paltan TT on Saturday (July 21) will be broadcasted on Sports 18 channels and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 pm.