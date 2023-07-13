Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Preview, schedule, squads and tournament format

The fourth season of Ultimate Table Tennis is all set to begin on July 13, on Thursday, at Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The League will witness a total of six teams- Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan TTC, U Mumba TT, and Bengaluru Smashers.

The last edition of the franchise-based league took place in 2019. Chennai Lions are the defending champions. Led by the legendary Indian Table Tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal, the Chennai team defeated Dabang Delhi TTC in the final of the 2019 edition.

Dabang Delhi TTC, the runners-up of the last season, lifted the trophy in 2018. In 2017, Falcons TTC became the first-ever champion of the Ultimate Table Tennis.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Tournament Format

The Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 will take place in Round Robin format. Each team will face each other once, starting from July 13. The league games end on July 27. The teams which finish top four on the points table will feature in the semi-final. The winners of the semi-finals will play for the trophy on July 30.

Earlier, in April, there was a player draft at the National Sports Club of India in Mumbai.

Puneri Paltan and Goa Challengers were offered the first picks as they chose not to use their right to retain a player. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi TTC retained Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Chennai Lions retained Achanta Sharath Kamal. Bengaluru Smashers retained Manika Batra.

From July 13, the teams will face off in a total of five matches: Men's and Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles, Men's and Women's singles.

Notably, four different players must feature in the singles competition. Any two players from the four can participate in the mixed doubles.

The matches in the tournament will have three games in total, and each game will have 11 points. If the player/team gets tied at 10-all, the 11th point will be a golden point.

In total, there will be 15 games. The team with the maximum number of games will be decided as the winner.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Full Schedule

League Matches:

The defending champions Chennai Lions will kick off the tournament against Puneri Paltan TTC.

July 13, Thursday

Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TTC

July 14, Friday

U Mumba TT vs Bengaluru Smashes

July 15, Saturday

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers

July 16, Sunday

Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT

July 17, Monday

Puneri Paltan TTC vs Goa Challengers

July 18, Tuesday

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Bengaluru Smashes

July 19, Wednesday

U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers

July 20, Thursday

Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashes

July 21, Friday

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TTC

July 22, Saturday

Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers

July 23, Sunday

Puneri Paltan TTC vs Bengaluru Smashes

July 24, Monday

Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT

July 25, Tuesday

Bengaluru Smashes vs Goa Challengers

July 26, Wednesday

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Chennai Lions

July 27, Thursday

U Mumba TT vs Puneri Paltan TTC

Knockout matches

July 28, Friday

Semi-final 1

July 29, Saturday

Semi-final 2

July 30, Sunday

Grand Final

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Complete Squad

Chennai Lions

Coaches: Jorg Bitzigelo, Somnath Ghosh

Indian Players: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Payas Jain, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Prapti Sen

Overseas Players: Yangzi Liu of Australia and Benedikt Duda of Germany.

Dabang Delhi TTC

Coaches: Murlidhara Rao, Slobodan Grujic

Indian Players: Sathiyan G, Ayhika Mukherjee, Anirban Ghosh, Sreeja Akula

Overseas Players: Barbora Balazova of Slovakia and Jon Persson of Sweden

Goa Challengers

Coaches: Parag Agrawal, Elena Timina

Indian Players: T Reeth Rishya, Harmeet Desai, Kwittwika Sinha Roy, Anthony Amalraj

Overseas Players: Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand and Alvaro Robles of Spain

U Mumba TT

Coaches: Francisco Santos, Anshul Garg

Indian Players: Manav Thakkar, Diya Chitale, Mouma Das, Sudhanshu Grover

Overseas Players: Lily Zhang of the US and Aruna Quadri of Nigeria

Puneri Paltan

Coaches: N.Ravichandran, Zoltan Batorfi

Indian Players: Manush Shah, Snehit SFR, Anusha Kutumbale, Archana Kamath

Overseas Players: Hana Matelova of the Czech Republic and Omar Assar of Egypt.

Poll : 0 votes