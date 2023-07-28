Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Semi Final 1: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers preview, prediction, head-to-head & live streaming details

The first semi-final of the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 will be played between the Dabang Delhi TTC and the Goa Challengers at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

The Dabang Delhi TTC finished first in the table after the league games with 42 points in five ties. They have lost only two games in the process. They are currently on a two-game winning streak after thrashing Mumbai and Chennai. They will be looking to continue their form and book a final berth.

The Goa Challengers sneaked into the top four by a whisker and found their place in the semi-final. They have scored 36 points after winning two ties. They are quite the contrast to Delhi as they have lost their last two games. They will be looking to regroup and have to put their best foot forward to challenge the mighty Delhi.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers, Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: July 28, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers Head-to-Head

Both teams have faced each other twice with Goa emerging victorious on both the occasion.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers Squads

Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Anirban Ghosh, Jon Persson (Sweden), and Barbora Balazova (Slovakia).

Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, T Reeth Rishya, Kwittwika Sinha Roy, Anthony Amalraj, Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), and Alvaro Robles (Spain).

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers Match Prediction

None of the other teams would want to face the Dabang Delhi given their current form. However, Goa have managed to trounce Delhi. Though Goa have a good track record, Delhi would be the team expected to be in the finals.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi TTC to win the match.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers TV & Live Streaming Details

The match between Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers on Friday (July 28) will be broadcasted on Sports 18 channels and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 pm.