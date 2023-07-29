Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Semi Final 2: Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT preview, prediction, head-to-head & live streaming details

The second semifinal of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 will be played between Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan TT at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Puneri Paltan TT has displayed a commendable performance, securing three wins in their five ties. Placed third in the points table after the league stage, they have shown resilience and determination. In their last three matches, they won two encounters but suffered a close loss with scores ending 8-7 in the other. With s home advantage and recent form, the home team will be a formidable force to reckon with.

On the other hand, the Chennai Lions won two of their five ties, placing them second in the table. However, they have faced inconsistency, winning one match and losing two in their last three encounters. The Lions have shown moments of brilliance, but their lack of consistency is a concern they must address. As they aim to reach the final, they will need to bring their A-game to outshine Puneri Paltan TT.

Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT Match Details

Match: Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT, Semi-Final 2

Date and Time: 29th July, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT Head-to-Head

Both teams have faced each other twice with Chennai winning both matches comfortably.

Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT Squads

Chennai Lions: Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain, Prapti Sen, Yangzi Liu (Australia) and Benedikt Duda (Germany)

Puneri Paltan TT: Manush Shah, Archana Kamath, Snehit SFR, Anusha Kutumbale, Omar Assar (Egypt) and Hana Matelova (Czech Republic)

Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT Match Prediction

The clash between these two teams will be highly exciting and thrilling. The match would be a close contest and can shift either way. However, Pune would have a slight edge over Chennai due to their form and consistency.

Prediction: Pune Paltan TT to win the match.

Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT TV & Live Streaming Details

The match between Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan TT on Saturday (July 29) will be broadcasted on Sports 18 channels and streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 pm.