Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: U Mumba TT preview, schedule, and squads

U Mumba are all set to kick off their campaign in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 against the debutant Bengaluru Smashers. The highly anticipated clash will take place at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on July 14.

U Mumba had a remarkable outing in the previous season. They finished at the top of the points table, showcasing their dominance throughout the league. However, their journey came to a disappointing end as they lost in the semifinals against Dabang Delhi. Determined to rectify their previous shortcomings, U Mumba is now focused on clinching the title in the upcoming season.

The team has assembled a formidable lineup for Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. Leading the charge is Aruna Quadri, the World No. 16 and multiple African champion. Quadri's exceptional skills and experience make him a formidable force to reckon with.

Quadri will be supported by veteran Indian female paddler Mouma Das, known for her prowess at the international level. Additionally, U Mumba has high hopes for the promising young talent, Diya Chitale, who is expected to make a significant impact on the team's performance.

U Mumba can expect strong support from the stands, especially considering that the matches are taking place in Pune. The fans' fervor and encouragement will undoubtedly create an electrifying atmosphere, boosting the team's morale and performance. Building upon their impressive semifinal finish in UTT Season 3, U Mumba aims to harness their experience and also unearth fresh talent from the nation.

With their past success and powerful lineup, U Mumba is determined to make a mark in Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. The team's hunger for the title, coupled with the support of their passionate fans, sets the stage for an exciting season.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: U Mumba Squad

Indian Players: Manav Thakkar, Diya Chitale, Mouma Das, Sudhanshu Grover

Overseas Players: Lily Zhang (USA), Aruna Quadri (Nigeria)

Coaches: Anshul Garg, Francisco Santos

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: U Mumba Schedule

July 14, Friday

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Smashers, 7:30 PM IST

July 16, Sunday

Chennai Lions vs U Mumba, 7:30 PM IST

July 19, Wednesday

Goa Challengers vs U Mumba, 7:30 PM IST

July 24, Monday

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba, 7:30 PM IST

July 27, Thursday

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, 7:30 PM IST

