Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers head-to-head and prediction for Semi-Final 1 of Season 5

The knockout stages of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 5 are all set to begin. Bengaluru Smashers will take on Goa Challengers in the first semi-final of the competition on Thursday, September 5. Both teams will have to be at their absolute best if they want to book a spot in the all important final.

There is nothing more the supporters of Bengaluru Smashers could have asked for. The team won four out of their five league stage ties to cruise into the semi-final. Their lone loss came against Dabang Delhi TTC. The Smashers lost the tie 7-8 in a closely fought battle. However, Bengaluru would see the loss as a minor hitch.

Alternatively, the Goa Challengers have put up a mixed performance this season. They won three out of their five games and lost two. However, the Challengers must be riding high on confidence, winning their last two ties. Goa defeated U Mumba TT 8-7 in their previous clash.

With everything on the line for both teams in this Ultimate Table Tennis clash, the semi-final promises to be an enthralling one.

Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers, Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: Thursday, September 5, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers Head-to-Head

The two teams have gone up against each other once in the Ultimate Table Tennis. Their lone encounter in UTT 2023 saw Bengaluru defeat Goa 9-6.

Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers Squads

Bengaluru Smashers: Alvaro Robels (ESP), Amalraj Antony, Jeet Chandra, Lily Zhang, Manika Batra, Taneesha Kotecha

Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Mihai Bobocica, Sayali Wani, Sudhanshu Grover, Yangzi Liu (AUS), Yashaswini Ghorpade

Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers Match Prediction

This tie between the Bengaluru Smashers and Goa Challengers should be highly competitive. Both teams have shown plenty of skill right through the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 season and would be coming into this match with momentum.

The nature of a knockout game is such that no team starts as an overwhelming favorite. However, the Smashers have shown enough pedigree and form to warrant the favorites tag for this tie.

Prediction: Bengaluru Smashers to win

Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between Bengaluru Smashers and Goa Challengers will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network on September 5. It can also be streamed on JioCinema from 7:30 PM IST.

