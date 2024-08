Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 will commence on Thursday, August 22, and conclude on Saturday, September 7. All matches of UTT Season 5 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Eight teams will compete in the fifth edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis - Goa Challengers, Jaipur Patriots, Chennai Lions, Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Puneri Paltan TT, and Bengaluru Smashers.

The Pipers and Patriots are two new additions to the league. Debutants Jaipur Patriots will take on defending championships Goa Challengers in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 season opener.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Full Schedule and match timings in IST

Thursday, August 22

Match 1 - Goa Challengers vs Jaipur Patriots, 7:30 pm

Friday, August 23

Match 2 - Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 5:00 pm

Match 3 - Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers, 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 24

Match 4 - Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT, 5:00 pm

Match 5 - Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 7:30 pm

Sunday, August 25

Match 6 - Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC, 5:00 pm

Match 7 - U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots, 7:30 pm

Monday, August 26

Match 8 - Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, August 27

Match 9 - U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, August 28

Match 10 - Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers, 7:30 pm

Thursday, August 29

Match 11 - Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots, 7:30 pm

Friday, August 30

Match 12 - Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT, 5:00 pm

Match 13 - Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT, 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 31

Match 14 - Bengaluru Smashers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 5:00 pm

Match 15 - Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers, 7:30 pm

Sunday, September 1

Match 16 - Puneri Paltan TT vs Jaipur Patriots, 5:00 pm

Match 17 - Dabang Delhi TTC vs Bengaluru Smashers, 7:30 pm

Monday, September 2

Match 18 - U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, September 3

Match 19 - Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, September 4

Match 20 - Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 7:30 pm

Friday, September 5

Semi-Final 1 - 1st vs 4th, 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 6

Semi-Final 2 - 2nd vs 3rd, 7:30 pm

Friday, September 7

Final - Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, 7:30 pm

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: TV and live-streaming details

The fifth edition of the Ultimate Table Table will be live on Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Full Squads

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Manush Shah, Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Lilian Bardet (France), Reeth Tennison, Pritha Vartikar, Jash Modi

Chennai Lions: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sakura Mori (Japan), Jules Rolland (France), Poymantee Baisya, Mouma Das, Abhinandh PB

Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Orawan Paranang (Thailand), Diya Chitale, Andreas Levenko (Austria), Yashansh Malik, Lakshita Narang Athlead

Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sudhanshu Grover, Sayali Wani, Mihai Bobocica (Italy)

Jaipur Patriots: Cho Seungmin (South Korea), Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Snehit SFR, Ronit Bhanja, Moumita Dutta, Nithyashree Mani

PBG Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Alvaro Robles (Spain), Lily Zhang (USA), Jeet Chandra, Taneesha Kotecha, Amalraj Anthony

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis: Ayhika Mukherjee, Natalia Bajor (Poland), Joao Monteiro (Portugal), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Yashini Sivashankar

U Mumba TT: Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Aruna Quadri (Nigeria), Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Maria Xiao (Spain)

