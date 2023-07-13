Ultimate Table Tennis League 2023: Where to watch UTT 2023 and live streaming details

The Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 (UTT 2023) is making a comeback after four years. The previous edition of the league took place in 2019. The upcoming fourth edition is all set to begin on July 13. The franchise-based league features six teams - Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Puneri Paltan TTC, Goa Challengers, U Mumba TT, and Bengaluru Smashers.

Each team will lock horns in the round-robin format, and teams finishing in the top four will fight it out in the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will face off for the trophy in the final on July 30.

Chennai Lions are the current champions of the league. They defeated 2018 champions Dabang Delhi TTC in the final to clinch the title. Led by the ace paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal, the Chennai Lions will kickstart this edition as well. The defending champions will face Puneri Paltan TTC in the opening encounter.

The league is all set to feature Indian stars like Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Archana Kamath, and Sathiyan Gnanasekharan. Several foreign stars, including Jon Persson, Alvaro Robles and Benedikt Duda, are all set to participate in the league.

Where to watch Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 live?

The fourth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis, which will take place at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune, will be broadcast live on Sports 18. The live streaming rights are also with the Viacom 18 group, and the streaming of the league will be on the Jio Cinema app.

In 2019, the Ultimate Table Tennis League drew a good number of fans. Since then, the popularity of franchise-based tournaments has massively increased in India. The Ultimate Table Tennis League is expected to fetch a good viewership this year as well.

The matches will take place from July 13 to 30 in the evening at 7:30 pm IST.

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema App.

