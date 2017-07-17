Ultimate Table Tennis: Oilmax-Stag Yoddhas beat Shazé Challengers 15-12

The Yoddhas move to third place on the table.

by Press Release News 17 Jul 2017, 23:26 IST

Manika Batra lost out in a hard-fought encounter

Chennai, 17 July 2017: Oilmax Stag Yoddhas led Shazé Challengers 7-5 after four gripping matches in their ongoing tie in the CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) at a packed Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Soumyajit Ghosh put Shazé Challengers ahead with a stunning 2-1 victory over Nigerian world No 29 Aruna Quadri of Oilmax Stag Yoddhas in the men’s singles (Indian v Foreign), the opening match of the day.

World No. 85 Ghosh cruised to an 11-2 win in the opening game before Quadri staged a strong comeback to win the second at 11-9. In the third, Soumyajit rallied brilliantly to turn the contest on its head to win the game at 11-8.

China-born German world No. 9 Han Ying extended Shazé Challengers’ lead to 4-2 with a 2-1 win over Manika Batra of Oilmax Stag Yoddhas in the women’s singles (Foreign v Indian).

Indian world No. 104 Manika pulled off a surprise win in the opening game 11-8, before experienced Ying regained control take the next at 11-5 and was pushed to the limit before holding on to win the third game on the golden point (11-10).

In a turn in fortune, Oilmax Stag Yoddhas’ mixed doubles (Indian/Foreign) pair of Abhishek Yadav / Doo Hoi Kem (HK) routed Shazé Challengers’ pair of Soumyajit / Petrissa Solja (Germany) 3-0 (11-10. 11-9, 11-6) to help their side edge ahead on points at 5-4.

Oilmax Stag Yoddhas’ Quadri rallied from a game down to win his second match of the day, the men’s singles (foreign player category), against Croatia’s Andrej Gacina 2-1 (10-11, 11-6, 11-3) to put Oilmax Stag Yoddhas ahead 7-5 after four matches.

Han Ying then won her second outing of the night beating Russian Polina Mikhailova (Oilmax Stag Yoddhas) 2-1 (11-8, 10-11, 11-8) in the women’s singles (Foreign player category) to help Shazé Challengers close in at 7-8 on points.

World No. 46 Gacina thumped Jubin Kumar of Oilmax Stag Yoddhas 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-2) in men’s singles (India v Foreign) to help Shazé Challengers regain the lead at 10-8.

However, Polina Mikhailova beat Mouma Das of Shazé Challengers 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-8) in the women’s singles (Foreign v Indian) to put Oilmax Stag Yoddhas ahead 11-10.

Croatia’s Tomislav Pucar made his debut in the men’s singles (Foreign category) against Li Ping of Shazé Challengers.

World No. 75 Pucar won the opening game 11-9 after world No. 42 Li Ping showed fair play on a crucial point but the Qatar international won the next two at 11-6 and 11-9 to get Shazé Challengers level on points with Oilmax Stag Yoddhas at 12 each, going into the last match of the tie.

Doo Hoi Kem won 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 to seal the tie in favour of Oilmax Stag Yoddhas.

On Tuesday, DHFL Maharashtra United will take on RP-SG Mavericks in what is the second outing for both.



Oilmax Stag Yoddhas 15-12 Shazé Challengers

MS – Aruna Quadri vs Soumyajit Ghosh 1-2 (2-11, 11-9. 8-11)

WS – Manika Batra vs Han Ying 1-2 (11-8, 5-11, 10-11)

MD – Abhishek Yadav/ Doo Hoi Kem vs Soumyajit Ghosh/ Petrissa Solja 3-0 (11-10, 11-9, 11-6

MS – Aruna Quadri vs Andrej Gacina 2-1 (10-11, 11-6, 11-3)

WS – Polina Mikhailova vs Mouma Han Ying 1-2 (8-11, 11-10, 8-11)

MS – Jubin Kumar vs Andrej Gacina 0-3 (5-11, 8-11, 2-11)

WS – Polina Mikhailova vs Mouma Das 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-7)

MS – Tomislav Pucar vs Li Ping 1-2 (11-9, 6-11, 9-11)

WS – Doo Hoi Kem vs Petrissa Solja 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-9)