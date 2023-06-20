Ultimate Table Tennis: Top 5 international stars to watch out for in Season 4

The upcoming edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis is all set to be played from July 13 to 30 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. Several players from around the world will grace the championship with their presence.

Bengaluru Smashers, U Mumba TT, Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi TTC, Chennai Lions and Goa Challengers are the teams that will be taking part in the tournament. The UTT is a franchise-based league and is promoted by Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj.

Here is a list of five players, who can go on to make a significant impact in the upcoming edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis.

#1 Quadri Aruna (WR16, U Mumba TT)

WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 - Day 1

Quadri Aruna is set to feature in Ultimate Table Tennis for the third time in his career. Ranked No.16 in the world, Aruna will fancy his chances in the tournament. Back in 2022, the veteran African made his way into the top 10, thereby becoming the first African player to accomplish the feat.

The 34-year-old is set to team up with Diya Chitale and Manav Thakkar, two of India’s most talented players after being roped in by U Mumba TT. Earlier this year, Aruna finished as the runners-up of the ITTF Africa Cup and also advanced to the quarterfinals of the Singapore Smash.

#2 Omar Assar (WR 22, Puneri Paltan TT)

Table Tennis - Olympics: Day 5

Omar Assar has been in stupendous form this year. The 31-year-old player got his hands on the ITTF Africa Cup and also qualified for the quarter-finals at two WTT events in Amman and Germany. The star from Egypt is currently ranked No.22 in the world.

Puneri Paltan drafted Omar, who is all set to make his debut in Ultimate Table Tennis. The Paltan also have Manush Shah, Archana Kamath, Snehith SFR, Anusha Kutumbale, and Hana Matelova in their ranks.

#3 Lily Zhang (WR24, U Mumba TT)

WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 - Day 2

Lily Zhang of America is a part of the U Mumbai team and is returning to Ultimate Table Tennis after the second season. Back in 2019, she made history by becoming the first woman from the USA to advance to the World Cup semis.

She started making the right noises in the world of table tennis when she was 12 years old. Back then, she became the youngest-ever player to represent her national team. Back in 2014, Zhang became the first USA paddler to win a bronze medal in the Youth Olympic Games.

#4 Yangzi Liu (WR33, Chennai Lions)

Table Tennis - Commonwealth Games: Day 10

Chennai Lions have USA’s Yangzi Liu in their ranks and he will pair up with the legendary Achanta Sharath Kamal. The Lions will be defending their title and the World No.33 has a massive task in hand going into the tournament.

Liu made her debut in 2019 and also went on to win bronze medals in the singles and team events at the Commonwealth Games last year. She has well and truly been able to make a name for herself in the last four years.

#5 Alvaro Robles (WR 43, Goa Challengers)

Alvaro Robles is set to ply his trade in Ultimate Table Tennis and will be representing Goa Challengers. Robles, who is currently ranked No.43 in the world, has been a part of the team for all three seasons.

Back in 2019, Robles edged his name in the books of history after becoming the first player from Spain to win a doubles silver medal in the World Championships. In 2023, Robles has been part of the three semifinals at the WTT DEEDER Germany, WTT Star Contender Bangkok, and WTT Contender Amman.

Poll : 0 votes