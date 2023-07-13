UTT 2023: Puneri Paltan preview, schedule and squads

The highly anticipated fourth season of Ultimate Table Tennis is set to commence on July 13 at Pune's Balewadi Stadium. After a long wait of four years, the season opener will see an exhilarating clash between the Puneri Paltan and the defending champions, the Chennai Lions.

Puneri Paltan will have the advantage of home support, which is expected to be a significant boost for the team. The passionate Pune crowd rallying behind them will undoubtedly create an electrifying atmosphere, fueling Paltan's determination to make a mark in this season. They had a disappointing season in the previous edition, where they finished last with just one win in five games. However, Paltan will be eager to set up a remarkable turnaround this time around.

To spearhead their campaign, the Paltan will rely on the talents of Hana Matelova from the Czech Republic and Egypt's Omar Assar. Matelova's skillful play and Assar's aggressive style are expected to be the key elements that can turn the tables in favor of the home team. With the backing of their passionate fans and a renewed sense of purpose, the Paltan will aim to transform their fortunes and establish themselves as formidable contenders.

Playing on their home turf will add an extra layer of motivation and determination. The Paltan will be ready to showcase their true potential and compete fiercely against the strongest contenders. As the Puneri Paltan takes on the challenge of facing the defending champions in the season opener, they will be driven to prove their mettle and make a resounding statement. We can expect a turnaround from the home team this season who will now have their eyes set on their opening game.

UTT 2023: Puneri Paltan Squad

Indian Players: Manush Shah, Archana Kamath, Snehit SFR, Anusha Kutumbale,

Overseas Players: Omar Assar (Egypt), Hana Matelova (Czech Republic)

Coaches: N Ravichandran, Zoltan Batorfi

UTT 2023: Puneri Paltan Schedule

13th July, Thursday

Puneri Paltan vs Chennai Lions, 7:30 PM IST

17th July, Monday

Puneri Paltan vs Goa Challengers, 7:30 PM IST

21st July, Friday

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, 7:30 PM IST

23rd July, Sunday

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Smashers, 7:30 PM IST

27th July, Thursday

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, 7:30 PM IST

