UTT 65th National School Games Table Tennis Championships to begin from Sunday

Vadodara, January 3: Fresh from their heroics at UTT 81st Junior and Youth Nationals last month, Delhi boys Payas Jain and Adarsh Chetri are among the main attractions at the UTT 65th National School Games Table Tennis Championships which is scheduled from January 5-9 at Sama Indoor Sports Stadium in Vadodara under the aegis of School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

Payas, who clinched four gold medals at the Nationals, will lead a strong Delhi squad. The competition, which is jointly organized by UTT and Table Tennis Association of Baroda (TTAB), will see a total of 968 players from 38 units taking part in total 12 events which include six team championships, six individual age-category (U-14, U-17 and U-19) events of boys & girls.

The other top paddlers who will be seen in action are Maharashtra’s Havish Asrani and Pritha Vartikar along with Gujarat’s Chitrax Bhatt and Harshil Kothari. Munmun Kundu and Akash Pal from West Bengal will also present a challenge.

The team championship will see eight groups consisting of four or five teams in each group. The winner of each group will progress into the knockout stage. Individual events will happen on knockout basis.

Shri Rajendrabhai Trivedi, Hon’ble Speaker Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony on Sunday. The other guests who will be present are Ishwarsinh Patel, Hon’ble Minister of Sports, Cooperation, Sports, Youth and Cultural Affairs (Independent Charge), Transport, Government of Gujarat, CV Som, IAS, Principal Secretary Sports, Youth & Cultural Activities, Govt. of Gujarat-Gandhinagar, Shalini Agarwal, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate-Vadodara, Kamlesh Mehta, Director UTT & Arjuna Awardee, Dr. Rajesh Mishra, Secretary General / CEO-SGFI-Agra, H Madhavan, Basin Manager, ONGC-Vadodara, GS Paliwal, Executive Director (Mktg. & HR)-GACL, Mukesh Kumar Tiwari, Chief General Manager, GAIL-Vadodara, Monalisa Barua Mehta, Arjuna Awardee.

The inauguration function will be held at 10:30 am. The competition is supported by the Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG), Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA) & Vadodara Mahanagar Seva Sadan (VMSS). This Championships is sponsored by IOCL, ONGC, GAIL and GACL.