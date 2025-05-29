UTT Season 6: 5 Young Indian paddlers to look forward to this season

The countdown has begun for IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6, and the excitement is palpable. From May 31 to June 15, EKA Arena in Ahmedabad will witness something special with the return of established champions and the emergence of India's brightest young talents who are hungry to make their mark.

The sixth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis intends to serve as a platform where the future of Indian table tennis is being written, one powerful serve at a time. These young challengers come equipped with tenacity, ambition, and an intimidating bravado. Here are five young players to watch closely this season:

#1 Ankur Bhattacharjee (Kolkata Thunderblades)

Ankur Bhattacharjee - Kolkata Thunderblades

Ankur Bhattacharjee carries the burden of expectations with the ease of someone who has already established himself. At 19, this "Bengal Tiger" has reached the pinnacle of India's U-19 rankings and is ranked No. 2 in the men's section—both remarkable achievements that testify to his hard work and talent.

Ankur isn't just a more rounded character but also an aggressive and explosive player whose style is akin to Zhang Jike, a Chinese Grand Slam champion. When he's not dominating WTT events and national championships, you'll find him penning Bengali poetry or discussing cricket strategies.

His victories over internationally ranked players like France's Lilian Bardet and Austria's Andreas Slavenko during UTT Season 5 make him one of the most anticipated young paddlers to watch out for as he suits up for Kolkata ThunderBlades in UTT Season 6.

#2 Taneesha Kotecha (PGB Pune Jaguars)

Taneesha Kotecha - PGB Pune Jaguars

India's U-19 No. 1 Taneesha Kotecha has mastered the art of staying composed under pressure while delivering when it matters most. With a plethora of WTT and National Games golds and silvers under her belt, she definitely is a rising name to watch.

There's something endearing about her pre-match ritual with her lucky T-shirt—a small superstition that reflects the human side of elite competition. But don't let her grounded nature fool you; the Nashik native brings both discipline and drive to the table, which has propelled her from a squad rookie to a retained player in UTT Season 6.

#3 PB Abhinandh (UMumba TT)

PB Abhinandh - UMumbaTT

At just 17, PB Abhinandh is emerging as the next standout from Tamil Nadu’s table tennis lineage, following in the footsteps of legends like Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran while dominating the state rankings across three categories: U17, U19, and Senior Men.

As the youngest-ever player drafted into IndianOil UTT at just 16 during Season 5, Abhinandh represents the next wave of Indian table tennis talent, with gold medals at WTT events in Berlin and Bangkok validating his international potential.

#4 Suhana Saini (Delhi Dabang TTC)

Suhana Saini - Delhi Dabang TTC

Starting her journey at age 5, Suhana Saini evolved into a player whose game flows with the same precision she brings to her guitar playing. Her multifaceted personality extends beyond music—she's also a dedicated long-distance runner and a devoted Novak Djokovic fan. This diverse range of interests seems to fuel rather than distract from her table tennis prowess.

What makes Suhana truly special is how she carries her parents' dreams alongside her own fierce ambitions. She's managed to blend fire with finesse, creating a playing style that's as entertaining as it is effective, making her one of the most exciting players in IndianOil UTT Season 6.

#5 Ananya Chande (Kolkata Thunderblades)

Ananya Chande - Kolkata Thunderblades

Maharashtra's Ananya Chande has been steadily building her reputation, climbing from a 7-year-old beginner to the state's No. 1 player through sheer determination and consistent improvement.

Her recent achievements read like a masterclass in momentum building: a hat trick of gold medals at the South Asian Youth Championship 2025, her first WTT Youth Contender silver in Vadodara 2025, and breaking into the main draw of WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025.

Ananya's strength lies in her calm demeanor and unwavering commitment, which makes her the under-the-radar force that could surprise everyone in UTT Season 6.

