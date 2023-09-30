Who are Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee? Know all about India's table tennis pair who beat World No 2 Chinese in Asian Games 2023 QF

Indian table tennis players Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee etched their names in history with a remarkable victory over the reigning world champions from China, Meng Chen and Yidi Wang, in a thrilling women's table tennis doubles quarterfinal match held on Sunday, September 30, in Hangzhou.

Their performance guarantees India its maiden Asian Games medal in table tennis in the women's doubles category, as they advance into the semi-finals after securing a 3-1 victory.

The quarterfinal encounter was an emotional roller-coaster, with both the Indian and Chinese teams locked in a fierce battle.

Ayhika and Sutirtha exhibited unwavering skill and determination right from the outset, claiming the opening game 11-5. They followed it up with a similar scoreline in the second game, establishing their dominance on the court.

The Indian pair faced a setback in the third game, as Meng Chen and Yidi Wang fought back to win it 11-5. However, Ayhika and Sutirtha kept their composure and fought a neck-and-neck battle with the world's second-ranked pair. The intense final game was won by the Indians 11-9.

Who are Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee, the faces behind this incredible achievement?

Ayhika and Sutirtha are friends first and partners second. These two friends share not only a common goal but also their roots. Both paddlers hail from Naihati, a city located about 50 kilometers north of Kolkata. Their journey to this historic moment in Hangzhou began years ago in the small town.

Their love for table tennis was ignited by their mothers. While in West Bengal, it's common for parents to enroll their daughters in singing or dancing classes, but their mothers had a different vision. They wanted their daughters to excel in sports, and table tennis became the sport of choice.

Ayhika Mukherjee recalls,

"A major reason why I picked up the sport is my mother. In West Bengal, it is very common for parents to get their daughters enrolled in singing or dancing classes at a young age, but my mother wanted something different for me. She wanted me to be in sports instead."

Ayhika and Sutirtha's journey together in table tennis spans two decades, but it was only recently that they decided to form a women's doubles pair. Their friendship played a pivotal role in this decision. They realized that their strong bond, cultivated over many years, could translate into success in the sport.

Ayhika explains,

"So I know Sutirtha from childhood because we used to play together in the academy. Since 2006–07, I know Sutirtha. Before, we didn't play doubles together, but recently, we started playing doubles because we thought that it would be good. And yes, we were right."

Their contrasting styles of play have proved to be a formidable combination. Ayhika's praise for Sutirtha's skills highlights their synergy:

"She is very good at backhand and she is very good at block. This is good for me, actually. I can put in the effect on the ball that she can't do, and she can do the push, block, topspin, backhand. It's a solid combination we both have."

Ayhika and Sutirtha's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, with notable victories including a WTT title and a silver medal at the 2019 South Asian Games. But their crowning glory is undoubtedly their historic win at the 2023 Asian Games quarterfinals.