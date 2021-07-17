Who is Manika Batra? 5 things you didn't know about India's table tennis star

Manika Batra is India's top-ranked female table tennis star. She has been absolutely stunning over the past couple of years and has become a sensation in the sport.

Batra is competing in two categories this Olympics and will be looking to get India its first table tennis medal. On that note, here are a few things you probably didn't know about the paddler.

#1 Manika Batra started playing at the age of four

Manika Batra grew up in a sporting background. Both of her siblings played table tennis and this encouraged young Manika to pick up the racquet at the tender age of four. Batra used to be coached by former TT player Sandeep Gupta. Her first international medal came at the age of 16 when she won silver at the 2011 Chile Open.

#2 Batra was selected the Breakthrough Star of the Year by ITTF

Manika Batra created history as she became the first Indian woman to be bestowed with the Breakthrough Star Award in 2018 by the International Table Tennis Federation [ITTF]. That same year she won the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award for her terrific performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

#3 Manika Batra and her long pimple rubber grip

Manika Batra has perfected the art of playing with the long pimple rubber. The very best in the world have problems playing with this, but for Batra it has become easy as she has been playing with it for a long time. Her ability to switch twiddles quickly has made things very easy for her as this confuses the opponents, helping her win points.

While talking about her twiddle technique, Manika said:

"I used to twiddle for fun, at home, like during eating etc. and it has become a habit. I thought, "Why not implement it on the table? It works for me."

#4 Batra had a stellar 2018 Commonwealth Games campaign

Manika Batra cemented her place as a top female table tennis star at the 2018 Gold Coast Games, where she finished with two gold, one silver and one bronze. She became the first Indian woman to win gold in the women's individual category as she defeated Yu Mengyu in the final.

#5 Batra rejected many modeling contracts

Manika Batra's rise to the top was not easy and she had to make many sacrifices along the way. She was offered many modeling contracts but turned all of them down as she solely wanted to focus on the game.

Batra enrolled at Jesus and Mary College, but after just a year she decided to drop out and focus full time on table tennis. Manika was on the front page of Femina in 2018 and later went on to feature in an edition of Vogue.

