2021 World Table Tennis Championships: When and where to watch, tickets info

Top table tennis players from around the world will be in action at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships, which begin at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, USA, on Tuesday (November 23).

China has dominated world table tennis over the past two decades, sweeping titles at will. Ma Long is the defending champion in men's singles, while Liu Shiwen will defend her title in women's singles.

Chinese paddlers are defending champions in doubles categories as well - Ma Long-Wang Chuqin in men's doubles, Sun Yingsha-Wang Manyu in women's doubles and Xu Xin-Liu Shiwen in mixed doubles.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for November 27 and the semi-finals on November 28, along with the final of the mixed doubles. The men's and women's singles and doubles finals are scheduled for November 29.

Indian contingent for the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships

Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will lead India’s men’s and women’s squad at the World Table Tennis Championships.

Nine Indian paddlers will be in action - Amalraj Anthony (MS, MD), Archana Girish Kamath (WD, XD), Ayhika Mukherjee (WS), Harmeet Desai (MS, MD), Madhurika Patkar (WS, WD), Manika Batra (WS, WD, XD), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (MS, MD, XD), Sharath Kamal (MS, MD, XD) and Sutirtha Mukherjee (WS, WD).

When and where to watch the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships

The World Table Tennis Championships can be watched live on the WTT website at https://worldtabletennis.com/livevideo.

The World Table Tennis YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/c/WorldTableTennis/featured) will also have live streaming of the event.

The Facebook page of World Table Tennis (https://www.facebook.com/WTT) will have on-demand live streaming and fans can also watch the championships live on the WTT App (https://linkin.bio/wtt).

Tickets for 2021 World Table Tennis Championships

Tickets for the tournament are on sale and can be bought on the WTT website (https://worldtabletennis.com/eventInfo?selectedTab=Ticketing&eventId=2346).

There are also premium and VIP ticket packages that come with a host of features like premier access, exclusive seating and access to the hospitality area.

Fans can also purchase daily tickets, priced from US$10. The ticket price varies according to the event and the day.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed. International attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours of arrival in Houston.

There will be daily temperature checks before entry into the competition arena. All spectators will have to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

