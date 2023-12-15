WTT Biella 2023: Indian results on Day 1 ft. Manika Batra, G Sathiyan

World No.10 mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTT Feeder Biella 2023 on Thursday, December 14, at the Biella Forum in Italy, albeit, the latter bowed out in the first round of the men's singles event.

Sathiyan and Manika rallied past the Croatian pair of Andrea Pavlovic and Ivor Ban in straight sets 11-3, 11-9 and 12-10. The best-ranked Indians in the mixed doubles capitalized enough points on their services, as many as 18, and were efficient on the return, collecting 16 points on the opponents' serve.

After a lopsided first game, there was a bit of resolute from the Croatians, giving the Indian pair a good run for their money by adding more points on their serve and pushing on the rallies. However, they couldn't manage to provide the finishing touches as Sathiyan and Manika won by a two-point lead in the second and third games.

G Sathiyan exits in singles; Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra advance

In the round of 64, G Sathiyan lost 1-3 (7-11, 9-11, 11-4 and 8-11) against homeboy Niagol Stoyanov. The Tamil Nadu-born player held a healthy lead of 7-4 and 8-3 in the second and fourth games, respectively, but it was squandered in both instances. The incessant unforced errors only added to the woes and will be something to ponder in coming matches.

In another men's singles tie, veteran paddler Sharath Kamal defeated Czech Republic's Tomas Polansky 3-11, 11-6, 11-7, and 11-8 despite going down in the first game. Unlike his opponent, Sharath didn't get a massive lead of more than five points in either of the games, but the 41-year-old ensured that the Czech never went past him in the last three games.

In the women's singles round of 64, Manika Batra received a bye and she will next face France's Oceane Gusinel. Manika and Sathiyan will meet the pair of Jan Valenta and Zdena Blaskova from the Czech Republic in the quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Sharath Kamal will play against local boy Antonino Amato in the round of 32.