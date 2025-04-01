WTT Champions Incheon 2025: Full schedule, prize money, and where to watch Indians in action

WTT Champions Incheon 2025 is scheduled from Tuesday (April 1) to Sunday (April 6) at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, Korea Republic. The tournament has two events - Men's Singles & Women's Singles. Both teams will commence from the Round of 32 on Tuesday. The semi-final and final matches will be played on Sunday.
32 male and female athletes will compete in the WTT Champions Incheon 2025. India will have two representatives at the tournament in Incheon and both paddlers are unseeded.
WTT Champions Incheon 2025: Full schedule and match timings
Tuesday, April 1
Women's Singles Round of 32 - 8:30 am onwards
Men's Singles Round of 32 - 8:30 am onwards
Wednesday, April 2
Women's Singles Round of 32 - 8:30 am onwards
Men's Singles Round of 32 - 8:30 am onwards
Thursday, April 3
Women's Singles Round of 32 - 8:30 am onwards
Men's Singles Round of 32 - 8:30 am onwards
Women's Singles Round of 16 - 3:30 pm onwards
Men's Singles Round of 16 - 3:30 pm onwards
Friday, April 4
Women's Singles Round of 16 - 8:30 am onwards
Men's Singles Round of 16 - 8:30 am onwards
Saturday, April 5
Women's Singles QF - 8:30 am onwards
Men's Singles QF - 8:30 am onwards
Sunday, April 6
Women's Singles SF - 8:30 am onwards
Men's Singles SF - 8:30 am onwards
Women's Singles Final - 3:30 pm onwards
Men's Singles Final - 3:30 pm onwards
WTT Champions Incheon 2025: Indian contingent
Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will compete in the women's singles event at the WTT Champions Incheon 2025. There will be no Indian male representatives at the tournament.
WTT Champions Incheon 2025: Prize Money
The Prize Money and Ranking Points breakdown for the WTT Champions Incheon 2025 is as follows:
Champion - $40,000 & 1000 Points
Finalist - $20,000 & 700 Points
Semi-Finals - $11,750 & 350 Points
Quarter-finals - $8500 & 175 Points
Round of 16 - $6500 & 90 Points
Round of 32 - $4500 & 15 Points
WTT Champions Incheon 2025: Where to watch
The WTT Champions Incheon 2025 will be live-streamed on the WTT Official YouTube channel.