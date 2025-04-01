WTT Champions Incheon 2025: Full schedule, prize money, and where to watch Indians in action

WTT Champions Incheon 2025 is scheduled from Tuesday (April 1) to Sunday (April 6) at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, Korea Republic. The tournament has two events - Men's Singles & Women's Singles. Both teams will commence from the Round of 32 on Tuesday. The semi-final and final matches will be played on Sunday.

32 male and female athletes will compete in the WTT Champions Incheon 2025. India will have two representatives at the tournament in Incheon and both paddlers are unseeded.

WTT Champions Incheon 2025: Full schedule and match timings

Tuesday, April 1

Women's Singles Round of 32 - 8:30 am onwards

Men's Singles Round of 32 - 8:30 am onwards

Wednesday, April 2

Women's Singles Round of 32 - 8:30 am onwards

Men's Singles Round of 32 - 8:30 am onwards

Thursday, April 3

Women's Singles Round of 32 - 8:30 am onwards

Men's Singles Round of 32 - 8:30 am onwards

Women's Singles Round of 16 - 3:30 pm onwards

Men's Singles Round of 16 - 3:30 pm onwards

Friday, April 4

Women's Singles Round of 16 - 8:30 am onwards

Men's Singles Round of 16 - 8:30 am onwards

Saturday, April 5

Women's Singles QF - 8:30 am onwards

Men's Singles QF - 8:30 am onwards

Sunday, April 6

Women's Singles SF - 8:30 am onwards

Men's Singles SF - 8:30 am onwards

Women's Singles Final - 3:30 pm onwards

Men's Singles Final - 3:30 pm onwards

WTT Champions Incheon 2025: Indian contingent

Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will compete in the women's singles event at the WTT Champions Incheon 2025. There will be no Indian male representatives at the tournament.

WTT Champions Incheon 2025: Prize Money

The Prize Money and Ranking Points breakdown for the WTT Champions Incheon 2025 is as follows:

Champion - $40,000 & 1000 Points

Finalist - $20,000 & 700 Points

Semi-Finals - $11,750 & 350 Points

Quarter-finals - $8500 & 175 Points

Round of 16 - $6500 & 90 Points

Round of 32 - $4500 & 15 Points

WTT Champions Incheon 2025: Where to watch

The WTT Champions Incheon 2025 will be live-streamed on the WTT Official YouTube channel.

