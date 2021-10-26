WTT Contender Tunis 2021: When and where to watch Indian table tennis players in action

Top Indian paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar will be in action at the WTT Contender Table Tennis Tournament in Tunis from October 27.

Achanta Sharath Kamal is the highest ranked Indian table tennis player in the world at 32nd while Sathiyan is ranked 37th in the world. Manika, in the women's category, is ranked 63rd in the world.

In the men's singles main draw, Sharath Kamal will face Brazil's Vitor Ishiy in the first round while Sathiyan will square off against Spain's Alvaro Robles.

In the women's singles category, Manika Batra will lock horns with Germany's Nina Mittelham in the first round.

Read: Table tennis: Payas Jain elated to be World No. 1 in junior category

In the men's doubles main draw, the new pair of Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar will be up against the Austrian pair of David Serdaroglu and Alexander Chen. Meanwhile, Sathiyan and Harmeet will meet Germany's Tobias Hippler and Kilian Ort in the first round (Round of 16).

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Manika and Sathiyan will resume their partnership in this tournament when they play their mixed doubles opening round against Argentina's Horacio Cifuentes and Camila Arguelles.

Indian players have mixed fortunes in qualifiers of the WTT Contender Table Tennis tournament

Meanwhile, Harmeet Desai, Annanya Basak and Sreeja Akula fell by the wayside in the qualifiers, failing to make it to the main draw of the WTT Contender Table Tennis tournament in Tunis.

However, Manav Thakkar, Selena Selvakumar, Madhurika Patkar, Diya Parag Chitale and Krittwika Sinha Roy all have a chance to make it to the main draw after winning two of their three qualifying matches.

The matches are scheduled for later tonight.

Also read: Table tennis: Abhinand wins bronze in WTT Contender, "poised for greater heights" says coach

When and where to watch Indian table tennis players in action

The WTT Contender Table Tennis tournament in Tunis will be live streamed on the World Table Tennis YouTube channel. Actions from Table 1 through Table 4 can be watched on: https://www.youtube.com/c/WorldTableTennis.

The action can also be followed live on social media on the WTT Twitter (https://twitter.com/WTTGlobal) and Instagram pages (https://www.instagram.com/wtt/?hl=en).

LIVE action can also be followed on the following broadcast networks:

Migu - China and Macau

XYZ Sports - Germany, Austria and Switzerland

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Elta - Chinese Taipei.

The main draw of the WTT Contender Table Tennis tournament in Tunis commences on October 27 with the finals to be played on October 30.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee