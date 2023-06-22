WTT Contender Tunis 2023: Results at the end of Day 2

The eagerly awaited WTT Contender Tunis 2023 is well underway, with players from all over the world showcasing their skills in intense matches. The competition has been fierce, with a substantial prize money of $75,000 at stake, pushing athletes to their limits as they compete for a spot in the next round.

Diya Parag Chitale of India demonstrated her prowess on the table in the Women's Singles Qualification Round 3, dominating compatriot Ayhika Mukherjee in a commanding performance.

Chitale won convincingly in straight sets, displaying remarkable control and precision. She advances to the next round, keeping her tournament hopes alive. Mukherjee's journey in the competition is unfortunately over, but her efforts are commendable, having given her all in a hard-fought match.

Sreeja Akula, who competed against Rachel Sung, also demonstrated exceptional skill. Throughout the match, Akula displayed great finesse and technique, easily defeating Sung in straight sets.

Akula's all-around performance earned her a well-deserved spot in the next round, where she will be able to show off her talent and determination. Despite her valiant efforts, Sung fell short against Akula's relentless offensive play.

The Chinese duo of Liu Dingshuo and He Zhuojia proved a formidable force in the Mixed Doubles Qualification Round 2 against the Indian pair of Manush Utpalbhai Shah and Sreeja Akula. Liu and He outperformed their opponents with excellent coordination and teamwork, dominating them.

They advance to the next round with a three-set victory, bringing their quest for the championship one step closer. Unfortunately, Shah and Akula's tournament journey in this category comes to an end here. Akula, though, has her singles competition to focus on still.

WTT Contender Tunis 2023 continues to enthral table tennis fans with its high-level competition and promises more thrilling moments as the tournament progresses.

WTT Contender Tunis 2023: Day 2 Results (Indians Only)

Women's Singles: Qualification Round 3

Diya Parag Chitale (India) beat Ayhika Mukherjee (India)

Scores: 11-7, 11-5, 11-6

Sreeja Akula (India) beat Rachel Sung (USA) 3-0

Scores: 11-4, 11-5, 13-11

Mixed Doubles: Qualification Round 2

Liu Dingshuo/He Zhuojia (China) beat Manush Utpalbhai Shah/Sreeja Akula (India) 3-0

Scores: 13-11, 11-7, 11-2

Poll : 0 votes