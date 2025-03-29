WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025: Sharath Kamal vs Snehit Suravajjula , preview, prediction, and live streaming details

Achanta Sharath Kamal is through to the round of 16 in the men's singles event of the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025. The Indian table tennis ace will take on his doubles partner Snehit Suravajjula on Saturday (March 29).

Sharath Kamal beat compatriot Anirban Ghosh in the opening round of the men's singles before seeing off Australian youngster Nicholas Lum. The five-time Olympian announced his retirement ahead of the WTT Star Contender Chennai, which will be his farewell tournament.

Sharath Kamal has had a dream run thus far in the WTT Star Contender event, having progressed to the round of 16, defying age and the rankings. The 42-year-old, currently ranked 92nd, got past 19-year-old Nicholas Lum, ranked 58 places above him on the ITTF ranking ladder, with considerable ease.

He now faces his India teammate and doubles partner Snehit Suravajjula, who stunned seventh-seed Yukia Uda of Japan in a gruelling five-setter after trailing 7-10 in the decider.

Snehit's epic win enabled him to advance to the round of 16 at a WTT Star Contender event for the first time.

While Snehit is high on confidence following a huge upset win against Uda, Sharath Kamal did not seem troubled by Nicholas Lum at any stage of the round-of-32 encounter on Friday. A keen contest is on the cards, with Sharath Kamal going into the match against his countryman with a distinct edge.

The winner of Saturday's round-of-16 contest will face the winner of the clash between Thibault Poret (WR #54) of France and Feng Yi-Hsin (WR #58) of Chinese Taipei in the men's singles quarterfinals of the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025.

Sharath Kamal vs Snehit Suravajjula WTT Star Contender Chennai Match Details

Match Details: Sharath Kamal vs Snehit Suravajjula, Men's Singles, Round of 16, WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025

Date & Time: Saturday, March 29, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, India

Sharath Kamal vs Snehit Suravajjula Prediction

With Sharath Kamal and Snehit Suravajjula more than familiar with each other's strengths and weaknesses, the vast experience of the Commonwealth gold medalist could prove to be the difference.

The local hero is eager to make the most of his swansong in front of a Chennai crowd that has cheered his every move thus far in the competition, making him tough to beat in his last-ever outing.

Sharath Kamal vs Snehit Suravajjula Live Streaming Details

The WTT Star Contender Chennai game will be live-streamed on Sony LIV and the official World Table Tennis YouTube channel.

