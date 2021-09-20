WTT Star Contender Doha 2021: Schedule, Live streaming details

Ace Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will lead India’s charge at WTT Star Contender Doha 2021. The WTT Star Contender tournament will be held at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha on Monday.

The Indian camp will see G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai in the men’s singles main draw, while Anthony Amalraj and Manav Thakkar will begin the competition in the qualifying rounds.

G Sathiyan will also team up with Anthony Amalraj in the men’s doubles. Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar are the second Indian pair in the men's doubles event. Last month, the duo made it to the semi-finals at WTT Contender Budapest in Hungary.

Among Indian women's table tennis players, Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula will feature in the singles main draw while Reeth Tennison will be in the qualifiers.

In the mixed doubles event, paddlers Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath will compete.

The competition will feature some of the big names comprising of Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Hugo Calderano of Brazil, South Korea's Jeon Ji-hee and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong.

A total of 44 table tennis players will play the qualifying rounds, scheduled to be held on Monday and Tuesday.

Indian table tennis players at 2021 WTT Star Contender Doha

Men’s singles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (main draw), Harmeet Desai (main draw), Anthony Amalraj (qualifiers), Manav Thakkar (qualifiers)

Women’s singles: Archana Kamath (main draw), Sreeja Akula (main draw), Reeth Tennison (qualifiers)

Men’s doubles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/ Anthony Amalraj (main draw), Harmeet Desai/ Manav Thakkar (main draw)

Mixed doubles: Manav Thakkar/ Archana Kamath (main draw)

Prithvi @Eighty7_Fifty8



QUALIFICATION (20-21)

MS : Amalraj Anthony (100)

WS : Reeth Tennison (533)



MAIN DRAW (22-25)

MS : Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (38)

WS : Archana Kamath (132),Sreeja Akula (143)

MD : Harmeet/Manav(96), Sathiyan/Amalraj (127)

WD : Manav/Archana (235) #TT 🏓 STAR CONTENDER DOHAQUALIFICATION (20-21)MS : Amalraj Anthony (100)WS : Reeth Tennison (533)MAIN DRAW (22-25)MS : Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (38)WS : Archana Kamath (132),Sreeja Akula (143)MD : Harmeet/Manav(96), Sathiyan/Amalraj (127)WD : Manav/Archana (235) #TT🏓 STAR CONTENDER DOHA



QUALIFICATION (20-21)

MS : Amalraj Anthony (100)

WS : Reeth Tennison (533)



MAIN DRAW (22-25)

MS : Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (38)

WS : Archana Kamath (132),Sreeja Akula (143)

MD : Harmeet/Manav(96), Sathiyan/Amalraj (127)

WD : Manav/Archana (235)

2021 WTT Star Contender Doha schedule

Qualifiers: September 20-21

Main draw: September 22-25

The qualification round (Monday 20th – Tuesday 21st September) begins at 10am (Qatar timings), 12:30pm IST.

Qualifying Round: https://www.youtube.com/c/WorldTableTennis

Main draw timings are yet to be announced.

2021 WTT Star Contender Doha : Live streaming details

Live streaming of WTT Star Contender Doha 2021 will be on the World Table Tennis’ official YouTube channel.

Also Read

There will be no TV telecast of the WTT Star Contender Doha 2021 in India.

Also read: WTT Contender: Three Indian table tennis players in qualifiers, top Indians in main draw

Edited by Rohit Mishra