Young Indian paddlers clinch 15 medals at 2018 Jordan Junior and Cadet Open

Press Release
NEWS
News
86   //    28 Jul 2018, 18:06 IST

Manush Utpalbai Shah (Image Credits - TTFI)
Manush Utpalbai Shah (Image Credits - TTFI)

New Delhi, July 28: India's young paddlers continued their purple patch on the international circuit, notching up 15 medals in the 2018 Jordan Junior and Cadet Open on Friday night in Jordan. This included two gold, three silver, and ten bronze medals.

Suhana Saini scored a comprehensive 3-1 win against Cyprus’ Foteini Meletie to bring home India’s first gold medal in the mini-cadet girls singles’ category. The second gold came courtesy the Cadet Boys’ Doubles pair of Deepit Patil and Dev Shroff as they defeated the much-fancied Taipei pair of Hsin-Yu Li and Guan-Ru Wang 3-2.

After a stellar run, Manush Shah settled for a silver in the Junior Boys’ Singles category. He lost out to Chinese Taipei’s Hsin-Yang Li 2-4 in a close-fought final clash.

He couldn't strike gold in the Junior Boys’ Doubles either, he and his partner Jeet Chandra capitulating to the Iran duo of Amirreza Abassi and Amin Ahmadian.

Rajveer Shah sparkled in the Mini Cadet Boys’ Singles before losing to Iran’s Navid Shams 1-3 in the finals.

After two Indian females made their way to the semifinals of the Junior Girls’ category, a gold or silver seemed imminent. But both Prapti Sen and Selena Selvakumar came across talented players, Sih-Han Fang and Ting-Ting Chen of Chinese Taipei, to be restricted to bronze medals.

It was the same story in the Cadet Girls’ Singles, with Swastika Ghosh and Nithya Mani suffering against China’s players in the semifinals to secure their bronze medals.

Anukram Jain (Junior Boys Singles), Surbhi Patwari-Prapti Sen (Junior Girls’ Doubles), Payas Jain-H Jeho (Cadet Boys’ Doubles), Diya Chitale-Trisha Gogoi (Cadet Girls’ Doubles) and Nithya Mani-Munmun Kundu (Cadet Girls’ Doubles) were the others who picked up bronze medals.

The team events are underway and will conclude on July 29 (Sunday).

Press Release
NEWS
