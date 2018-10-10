Youth Olympics 2018: India Schedule Today; Match List for October 10

Archana Kamath will be seen in the semifinal of the table tennis event

Much was expected from Manu Bhaker on Day 3 of the 3rd Youth Olympics at Buenos Aires and little did she disappoint, fetching India it’s first ever gold medal in shooting. Participating in the 10metre Air Pistol, the World Cup champion kept her nerve to rack up 236.5 points that fetched her the coveted gold.

Day 4 will see Lakshya Sen in the quarterfinals of the Men’s Singles Badminton event and he would be hoping for a win that would seal another medal for the nation.

Expectations will also be rife from table tennis Archana Girish Kamath who will play her semi-final encounter against China’s Yingsha Sun. If she manages to win her bout, she will stand a chance to return with gold today itself as the Gold Medal Match has been scheduled a few hours after the semi-finals.

India would also be hoping for three more medals from shooting, as Saurabh Chaudhary in the Pistol Men Event, and Tushar Mane and Mehuli Ghosh will compete separately in the international team's Air Rifle event.

Here’s the full schedule for India on Day 4.

Badminton

Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

Lakshya Sen vs Leonardo Ikshan Rumbay - 00:00 IST (11th October)

Hockey

Women Preliminary Round Pool A

India vs Argentina - 9pm IST

Men Preliminary Round Pool A

India vs Australia - 2:15am IST (11th October)

Shooting

10m Air Pistol Men Qualification - Saurabh Chaudhary at 5:30 pm IST

10m Air Rifle Mixed International Team Qualification - Tushar Mane and Latifa Almaazmi; Mehuli Ghosh and Gabriel Tassara Arze at 9:45pm IST

Table tennis

Women’s Singles Semifinal

Archana Kamath vs Yingsha Sun - 7:15pm IST

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Games

Date: October 9, 2018

Venue: Buenos Aires

Live Stream: The Olympic Channel on YouTube

Live updates: On Sportskeeda

For the full schedule of the 3rd Youth Olympic Games, click here