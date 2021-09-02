2021 Paralympics: India's taekwondo star Aruna Tanwar taken for scans after suspected hairline fracture

India's taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar has been taken for scans after she injured herself during her opening match against the Serbian at the ongoing 2021 Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday. She is suspected of having a hairline fracture.

According to the medical reports, the medical examiner has certified that the injured athlete cannot compete at the Paralympics, until she undergoes further evaluation and treatment.

Aruna suffered an injury during her first match and the International Paralympic Committee's medical clinic doctors have taken her for a fracture scan. Aruna was slated to lock horns in the quarter-final repechage round match before it was brought to notice she was injured during her match.

Aruna is expected to compete in the repechage round against Azerbaijan's Royala Fataliyeva later in the day.

Taekwondo is another sport apart from badminton which made its debut at the 2021 Paralympics. Aruna became the first-ever para-athlete to represent India and secure a victory in Para-Taekwondo at the Paralympics.

Dignitaries and twitterati have reacted to Aruna Tanwar's unfortunate injury:

"Sorry to inform that our Tigress @ArunaTanwar1 has got injured in her bout. Suspected hair line fracture. She won her first match with a great margin but we could notice the energy missing in second one.swelling has increased n needs medical attention," wrote PCI chief Deepak Malik via a tweet.

She was exceptionally well in her first bout but losing the second one with such a big margin was a shocker. The opponent was higher ranked but the margin was shocking, hope se gets well soon!



Aruna Tanwar's match results:

Aruna Tanwar suffered a defeat at the hands of Peru's Leonor Espinoza Carranza in the quarterfinals of the taekwondo (K44-49kg) at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday. Leonor took the match by storm with a score of 84-21.

India's taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar entered the quarter-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Summer Games after defeating Danijela Jovanovic of Serbia in the women's K44-49kg category. Aruna won the game 29-9 against the Serbian athlete to move to the quarter-finals.

